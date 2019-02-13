Epic Games Extends Support-a-Creator Program Beyond ‘Fortnite’, Revisits Leaked Content Bans

Fortnite is a game that, despite the seemingly split views on its enjoyable nature, continues to smash through records left and right for concurrent players enjoying the Battle Royale experience. Unfortunately for the team at Epic Games, their files seem rather vulnerable to prying eyes, which means datamining is super easy to do in order to find hidden items and events on the way.The studio fought back last year, resulting in numerous Creator account bans and site shutdowns, but it looks like they might be having a change of heart.

NEWS: Epic Games have kindly re-evaluated their stance on outlets that report on leaked content, and are slowly allowing those removed from Support-a-Creator to get their codes back! (via @Merlalias) pic.twitter.com/GxFOZnR131 — Fortnite News – fnbr.news (@FortniteBR) February 13, 2019

According to our friends over at FortniteBR and Twitter user @Merlailias, a response from Epic Games shows that changes are coming to the Support-a-Creator program to extend beyond just Fortnite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As seen in the screenshot above, Epic Games mentioned “We’ve re-evaluated our stance and policy regarding channels that promote leaked content. Support-a-Creator is expanding beyond Fortnite to all games in the Epic Games Story. Players should have the option of supporting the Creators that they are impacted by.”

Given that part of Fortnite’s charm is its whimsicle aesthetic and shocking twists and turns seen in every new season, it was understandable to see the studio upset over the numerous leaks but at the same time, it did add an air of excitement as to when those revealed skins and content drops would actually happen.

What are your thoughts on Epic Games’ decision to revisit the Create-a-Support program and banned leakers? Smart move, or should they keep their foot down? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness!

For more on the program itself before its plans of expansion:

“In Fortnite accepted Creators will receive $5 USD (or the local currency equivalent) for every 10,000 V-Bucks spent by players who elect to support them in-game. This applies to free V-Bucks that players have earned as well as any V-Bucks they’ve purchased. Fans declare their support for a Creator in-game by entering the Creator’s Epic tag via the “Support a Creator” button, found in the Item Shop in Battle Royale, or the Loot tab in Save the World.

?”For games on the Epic Games store accepted Creators can share referral Links on their content channels or promote their Creator tag to their supporters to get credit for sales of games on the Epic Games store. Supporters follow Creator links or enter Creator Tags during checkout on the Epic Games store. Each game has a different revenue share for attributed sales set by the Developer but with a minimum rate of 5%.”