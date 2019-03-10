Epic ‘Overwatch’ Wrecking Ball Elimination Goes Viral

As many Overwatch players likely know, Hammond, also known as Wrecking Ball, is quite the awesome little mechanic. However, when he encloses himself inside of his robotic ball, he can become a devastating powerhouse of a projectile. That said, the ball form also allows other players to boop Hammond off a map, or in this case, directly in front of a speeding train.

Reddit user paulnyc20 recently took to the Overwatch subreddit to share a brief clip of a Doomfist booping Wrecking Ball off the point on the Busan map. Only, the booping was more of a direct punch and off the map means directly in front of an oncoming train, resulting in one of the most perfectly timed displays of destruction likely ever seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Did you see the carnage? The second the train connects with the poor Wrecking Ball, it’s over. The character is essentially obliterated out of existence, never to return again. Well, at least until they can respawn, but after that, the lobby might be a safer place to retreat to.

Of course, fans loved the destruction. In just a few hours, the post had already racked up over 15,000 upvotes. As is typical, the comedians are out in full effect, and it’s pretty great. One user commented on how fun it is to boop Wrecking Ball, especially when he has some momentum behind him.

“Holy s**t he got DESTROYED by the train,” Private-Shadow said. “Everyone else just gets ragdolled but Hammond just exploded into tiny bits.” Well, there is certainly no denying that. That ball had no idea what was about to hit them, and we are likely all better off for having seen the explosion for ourselves. Either way, it’s dangerous times out there on the Busan control point.

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about the total mayhem on display above? Have you seen something as perfectly timed as that? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

