Epic Games Store's Latest Free Game Just Released in 2023

The Epic Games Store just made a new game completely free that isn't even a full year old yet. More often than not, the free titles that Epic puts up on its PC storefront are pretty dated. While this isn't always true, a lot of the freebies on the PC launcher are three, four, five, or even ten years old. Luckily, that isn't true here to close out November 2023, but the free game that has hit the store isn't necessarily an acclaimed one.

Starting today and lasting until November 30, Deliver Us Mars is free to own in perpetuity on the Epic Games Store. The sequel to Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars just launched back in February of this year. This makes it one of the newer titles that Epic has brought to EGS in months. The only downside with this situation, though, is that Deliver Us Mars hasn't been all that well-received. On Metacritic, the game has a "Mixed" aggregate score from critics, which means that it isn't necessarily a must-play title. Still, given that it's completely free to own, you may as well add the game to your own EGS library and see how you like it for yourself.

To learn more about Deliver Us Mars, you can find a breakdown of the game alongside a trailer attached below.

Deliver Us Mars

"The sequel to the award-winning Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars is an atmospheric sci-fi adventure offering an immersive astronaut experience. Explore new frontiers on a suspense-fuelled, high-stakes mission to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward."