Epic Games Store's Latest Free Game Just Released in 2023
EGS has added one of its newest games in months.
The Epic Games Store just made a new game completely free that isn't even a full year old yet. More often than not, the free titles that Epic puts up on its PC storefront are pretty dated. While this isn't always true, a lot of the freebies on the PC launcher are three, four, five, or even ten years old. Luckily, that isn't true here to close out November 2023, but the free game that has hit the store isn't necessarily an acclaimed one.
Starting today and lasting until November 30, Deliver Us Mars is free to own in perpetuity on the Epic Games Store. The sequel to Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars just launched back in February of this year. This makes it one of the newer titles that Epic has brought to EGS in months. The only downside with this situation, though, is that Deliver Us Mars hasn't been all that well-received. On Metacritic, the game has a "Mixed" aggregate score from critics, which means that it isn't necessarily a must-play title. Still, given that it's completely free to own, you may as well add the game to your own EGS library and see how you like it for yourself.
To learn more about Deliver Us Mars, you can find a breakdown of the game alongside a trailer attached below.
Deliver Us Mars
"The sequel to the award-winning Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars is an atmospheric sci-fi adventure offering an immersive astronaut experience. Explore new frontiers on a suspense-fuelled, high-stakes mission to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward."
- A Bold New Mission: Ten years after the Fortuna mission, humanity is closer than ever to extinction. After a mysterious distress call from Mars, Earth's youngest astronaut Kathy Johanson joins the Zephyr and its crew on one last mission: to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward, and with them, ensure the survival of the human race.
- Out of This World Gameplay: Board the Zephyr as you journey from Earth to the surface of Mars. Traverse and endure its harsh and unforgiving terrain as you quest to discover the secrets left behind by Outward. Use both brains and brawn to overcome mental and physical challenges, find the ARKs, and uncover the motivations of those behind the distress call that brought you here.
- A Handcrafted Experience: Experience a highly polished and absorbing narrative experience packed with engaging gameplay. Every moment is handcrafted, delivering a suspense-filled, emotion-fuelled narrative alongside music from award-winning composer Sander Van Zanten, state-of-the-art motion capture, stunning graphics and realtime ray traced shadows and reflections, powered by Unreal Engine.