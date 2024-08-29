Epic Games Store Reveals First Free Games for September 2024

Epic Games has revealed the first round of free games that it will be making available to begin September 2024. As of today, both Fallout Classic Collection and Wild Card Football have become the final free titles on the Epic Launcher to close out August and segue into September. Once these games end up having their weeklong run of availability come to an end, though, we now know what Epic will be putting up for grabs next.

Going live on September 5th, both Football Manager 2024 and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts will become available for nothing on the Epic Games Store. Football Manager 2024, in particular, is a pretty big get for EGS users as the game typically costs $60 and is still less than a year old. Conversely, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts retails for $30 and has been very positively met by those who have played it. Both titles will then be available for a full week until the early hours of September 12th.

By all accounts, this is a pretty strong rotation of free games to begin September on the Epic Games Store. Not only do savings of roughly $90 not happen all that often, but there’s also no guarantee that Epic will dole out two titles each and every week. As such, this is a solid beginning to what could be a great month of September on EGS.

You can learn more about these forthcoming freebies on the Epic Store by checking out their official descriptions and trailers below.

Football Manager 2024

“The closest thing to being a real football manager. Step into the shoes of a real boss, managing the world’s best teams and writing your own football story in Football Manager 2024, the most complete edition in the series yet.

Jump into management at an elite club backed by a big transfer budget or use the new ability to import your existing career from Football Manager 2023 and continue your relentless quest for glory.”

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

“Become the ultimate assassin in the most realistic sniping game available. Engage in an immersive campaign across large, open-ended maps.

Fulfill contracts that offer clear objectives with a fixed monetary reward and options to complete bonus challenges for payouts. With hundreds of ways to take down a wide range of targets, Contracts offers precise, strategic sniping gameplay at its absolute best. Play as a paid assassin; a hit man for hire, and beware of rival snipers who won’t hesitate to disrupt your best-laid plans.”