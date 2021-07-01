Escape from Tarkov Update Live, Full Patch Notes Coming

✖

Battlestate Games has released Escape from Tarkov version 0.12.11 after a few hours of downtime. Unfortunately, full patch notes for the game have not been released as of this writing, but this post will be updated as soon as they've been made available. In a post on Twitter, Battlestate Games says that it wants to give players "some time to discover the new features of the patch." The developer will "post a full list of new features and changes later," though no indication has been given exactly when that might be. For now, fans will just have to play the game and wait patiently!

The Tweet from Battlestate Games can be found embedded below.

We want to give you some time to discover the new features of the patch. We will post a full list of new features and changes later. Enjoy the game! — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) June 30, 2021

Unfortunately, some players seem to be citing issues with the game at the moment. According to Battlestate, these issues are being caused by high server load. It's unclear just how prominent the issue might be at this time, but those struggling to get into the game should know that the developer is aware of the situation and currently working on a fix.

The new update came with a server wipe, taking all players back to level 1. The new update has also changed the required level to buy and sell items from the FLEA Market. The game previously required players to be at level 10 to do so, but the new update has changed the requirement to level 20. This has caused a significant amount of controversy online, as many players have stated that they don't have the time needed to level 20 in order to do just that. Not everyone is unhappy with the change however, and it will be interesting to see whether or not opinions change over time.

