Eternal Darkness Remaster Pushed for by Nightdive Studios Boss

Will a new version of the 2000s GameCube classic, Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem, one day be available for a new generation to enjoy? With the glut of remakes and reimaginings that have permeated the gaming space recently, it feels like bringing back Eternal Darkness would be an easy win. So, can enduring enthusiasm for the game bring about what fans want, despite what has stood in the way of a series revival so far? One game developer seems to think so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new interview with game developer Nightdive Studios has revealed that the studio’s CEO, Stephen Kick, is still striving to remaster of Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem. Unfortunately, it appears that Nintendo still holds the keys to a possible remake or reboot, which makes the prospect of such a project unlikely. However, after Nightdive Studio’s recent success with their System Shock 2 remaster, their enthusiasm toward Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem gives fans hope that something will fall their way in the future.

Speaking to Shacknews, Kick was open about his push to revisit Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem, but was wary of the roadblocks currently standing in the way. “There’s another game really high on the [remaster] list, and that would have to be Eternal Darkness,” said Kick. “It’s been kind of locked behind the GameCube Nintendo wall all this time, and it’s something that I’d personally love to see get re-released.”

Billed as an action-adventure game, Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem was the first M-rated title published by Nintendo, a typically family-friendly developer and publisher. The game featured some horror-like elements that made it a formative, if slightly confusing, experience for those who have played it.

Comment

byu/JoeyFerguson from discussion

insilenthill

Although there hasn’t been any substantial movement on a potential sequel or remake so far, a project described as a “spiritual successor” for the game was teased during the 2010s by the original developers of Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem, Silicon Knights. Dubbed Shadow of the Eternals, the game ultimately failed to see the light of day after a 2013 Kickstarter campaign, with development reportedly stalling in 2018.

Play video

The interview with Nightdive Studios touched on the idea that many classic games beloved by video game fans are essentially inaccessible to future generations for enjoyment, a situation that Nightdive Studios’ Larry Kuperman lamented during the interview. “I look at the backlog of all of the classic games that are no longer playable, that are no longer accessible, and they were so influential to me,” said Kuperman.

Nightdive Studios is fresh off its recent Heretic + Hexen remaster (now available on Game Pass), which it released with the help of id Software and Bethesda Softworks. The remaster of the classic “boomer shooters” was well received, attaining a “Very Positive” review rating on Steam and a “Generally Favorable” rating on Metacritic.

This isn’t the first time Nightdive Studios has expressed interest in remastering Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem. In 2022, Kick posted that Eternal Darkness was #1 on his list.

Eternal Darkness is #1 on my list BTW. — Stephen Kick (@pripyatbeast) February 16, 2022

As seen with past attempts to revive the series, it appears that more than just passion from developers will be required to bring something like this to life in the end. Would Nintendo ever consider making the game available again? In an era where consoles have been breaking down previous gaming barriers, Nintendo seems more open to having mature games on its consoles. With games like Elden Ring coming to Switch, it begs the question: if there is continued demand for a return of Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem, wouldn’t now be a better time than any to take advantage of it?