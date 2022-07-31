Euthia Returns to Kickstarter

Steamforged Games has launched a new Kickstarter campaign for Euthia: Torment of Resurrection, following up on their acquisition of the acclaimed fantasy adventure game earlier this year. The new Kickstarter campaign launched this week, with funds going towards a reprint of the based game and several new expansions. As of press time, the Kickstarter has already raised over $1.2 million and will remain open through August 5th.

Euthia: Torment of Resurrection was created by Diea Games in 2020 following a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over $400,000. After the game received rave reviews from fans, Diea launched a second campaign to fund a reprint of the game, but unexpectedly cancelled it despite raising over $500,000 in pledges. (As the crowdfunding campaign was cancelled, those pledges were never collected by would-be backers.) Diea explained that while their second crowdfunding campaign exceeded their first pledge amount for Euthia, they still didn't have the pledge volume to reprint the game and make new expansions at a cost-effective level. Steamforged Games announced a few months later that they had purchased the Euthia IP and were partnering with Diea Games.

Steamforged's Kickstarter campaign offers only three tiers for the game, all of which are cheaper options than Diea. Steamforged is a more established publisher than Diea and likely has access to capital and other logistical resources that Diea lacked, which explains how Steamforged was able to get the crowdfunding campaign running.

Because of the high cost of publishing Euthia, the game won't be available at retail stores so the Kickstarter campaign will be the only place to guarantee a copy. There are three main backer levels – a $175 pledge level to receive just the new content, a $186 pledge level for backers to receive a copy of the core game, and a $410 Kickstarter to receive both the core game and all expansions.

You can check out the full Kickstarter for Euthia: Torment of Resurrection here.