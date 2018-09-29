Every ‘Fortnite’ Dance and Where They Come From

One aspect of the Fortnite experience from Epic Games that people love so much is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously. The battle royale game offers silly skins and pop culture-inspired emotes to add a little community flare into the online title.

It seems that these emotes are everywhere with even videos of young kids gettin’ their Flossing on in the streets. But there are so many different emotes inspired by musicians, memes, movies, and more so to get familiar, there’s this swanky video that breaks down every emote present in the game currently and where it comes from.

Though this video is from May, which dates it back to Season 4. Now then there are a few more that have been added, but here are the dance moves seen in the video above:

Boogie Down

Baller

Rambunctious

Laugh it Out

Boogie Bomb

Chicken

Zany

Star Power

Snap

Dip

Take 14

Freestylin’

Boneless

Hype

Orange Justice

Popcorn

Thumbs Up/Down

Groove Jam

Smooth Ride/Tidy

Squat Kick

Confused

Click!

Fresh

Best Mates

Flapper

Floss

The Robot

Breakin’

Breaking Point

Dab

Face Palm

Reanimated

Finger Guns

Flapper

Gun Show

Step it Up

Kiss Kiss

Make it Rain

Pure Salt

Salute

Slow Clap

True Love

Wave

Jubilation

Disco Fever

Brush Your Shoulders

Rock Out

Rock Paper Scissors

Hootenanny

Flippin Sexy

Rocket Rode

Electro Shuffle

Wiggle

The Worm

Since this video is from back in May and we’ve had a few seasons since then, our friends over at FNBR have a handy dandy emotes track list, which can be seen below:

Part of Fortnite’s charm is that it’s just silly. The wild surge in popularity began when Epic Games made their free-to-play Battle Royale debut alongside their pre-existing Save the World mode in an era where PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds reigned supreme. Despite being called a “copycat” upon its revelation, it quickly skyrocketed towards popularity, even dethroning PUBG itself, during its rise to fame.

Where PUBG’s strength relies on realism, part of Fortnite’s charm was that it really didn’t take itself too seriously, while still maintaining a challenging gameplay experience. From its cartoonish charm to its unique building mechanics, it became quite clear that this wasn’t a PUBG clone.

With each new season – even sometimes on a weekly basis – there are new emotes being added all the time. No meme left untouched, Fortnite continues to be a cornerstone in the gaming community as a pop culture microcosm all on its own.