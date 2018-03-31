Every Game Releasing in April 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch

It’s almost a new month, gamers, which means new tales to dive right into. March saw a few incredible releases, including the highly anticipated Far Cry 5 title from Ubisoft. Next month is a bit calmer, but does come with a few exciting experiences of its own.
Not only is the critically acclaimed narrative-driven Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice finally coming to the Xbox One, but PlayStation 4 users can finally get their hands on the new God of War to see exactly all of the ways the franchise has evolved for themselves.
The next, and final, step for the Yakuza series is also on its way and you can check out our full review on that and how we felt it did the rest of the franchise justice right here. To get started on your next journey to epic game-age, check out the full list of titles releasing soon:
Penny-Punching Princess – (Switch, PS Vita) – April 3rd
Minit – (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Linux, Mac) – April 3rd
Dark Rose Valkyrie – (PC) – April 10th
Extinction – (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – April 10th
Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs – (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – April 10th
Maelstrom – (PC) – April 11th
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – (Xbox One) – April 11th
Rogue Aces – (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – April 12th
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – (PS4) – April 17th
Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia – (PC) – April 19
God of War – (PS4) – April 20th
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit – (Nintendo Switch) – April 20th
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit – (Nintendo Switch) – April 20th
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion – (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One) – April 24th
Frostpunk – (PC) – April 24th
Gal*Gun 2 – (Switch, PS4) – April 24th
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – (Switch) – April 24th
Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition – (PS4, Switch) – April 24th
The Swords Of Ditto – (PS4, PC) – April 24th
Runbow – (PS4) – April 24th
Rick And Morty Simulator: Virtual Rick-Ality – (PS4, PC) – April 24th
Super Robot Wars X – (PS4, PS Vita) – April 26th
Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption – (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – April 25th
TBA BattleTech – (PC, Mac, Linux) – TBA
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana – (PC) – TBA
We’re definitely excited for God of War, that’s a given, but we’re also really looking forward to Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption which was inspired by Dark Souls. Unlike most games that have players progress to get better loot, you start off as the strongest you’ll ever be. Shiny weapons, strong gear, incredible stats. With each boss you fight, and beat – you have to give something up. By the end of the game, you’re nothing except your victory and your salvation!