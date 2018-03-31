Every Game Releasing in April 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch

It’s almost a new month, gamers, which means new tales to dive right into. March saw a few incredible releases, including the highly anticipated Far Cry 5 title from Ubisoft. Next month is a bit calmer, but does come with a few exciting experiences of its own.

Not only is the critically acclaimed narrative-driven Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice finally coming to the Xbox One, but PlayStation 4 users can finally get their hands on the new God of War to see exactly all of the ways the franchise has evolved for themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next, and final, step for the Yakuza series is also on its way and you can check out our full review on that and how we felt it did the rest of the franchise justice right here. To get started on your next journey to epic game-age, check out the full list of titles releasing soon:

Penny-Punching Princess – (Switch, PS Vita) – April 3rd

Minit – (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Linux, Mac) – April 3rd

Dark Rose Valkyrie – (PC) – April 10th

Extinction – (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – April 10th

Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs – (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – April 10th

Maelstrom – (PC) – April 11th

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – (Xbox One) – April 11th

Rogue Aces – (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – April 12th

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – (PS4) – April 17th

Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia – (PC) – April 19

God of War – (PS4) – April 20th

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit – (Nintendo Switch) – April 20th

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit – (Nintendo Switch) – April 20th

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion – (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One) – April 24th

Frostpunk – (PC) – April 24th

Gal*Gun 2 – (Switch, PS4) – April 24th

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – (Switch) – April 24th

Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition – (PS4, Switch) – April 24th

The Swords Of Ditto – (PS4, PC) – April 24th

Runbow – (PS4) – April 24th

Rick And Morty Simulator: Virtual Rick-Ality – (PS4, PC) – April 24th

Super Robot Wars X – (PS4, PS Vita) – April 26th

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption – (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – April 25th

TBA BattleTech – (PC, Mac, Linux) – TBA

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana – (PC) – TBA

We’re definitely excited for God of War, that’s a given, but we’re also really looking forward to Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption which was inspired by Dark Souls. Unlike most games that have players progress to get better loot, you start off as the strongest you’ll ever be. Shiny weapons, strong gear, incredible stats. With each boss you fight, and beat – you have to give something up. By the end of the game, you’re nothing except your victory and your salvation!