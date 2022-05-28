Every PlayStation Movie and TV Show in Development

Sony is currently cooking up a ton of PlayStation-related movies and TV shows. Over the last few years, Sony has been revving up its recently formed PlayStation Productions. The production company is currently working on at least 7 known projects, several of which are well-beyond the early stages of being a simple idea on a whiteboard. Some of these have already been shot, some are gearing up to shoot, some are in the scripting phase, you get the picture. Needless to say, PlayStation is actually very serious about this initiative, something that can't be said regarding a number of other studios attempting to adapt video games. PlayStation Productions released its first project earlier this year in the form of the long-awaited Uncharted. The film adaptation of Naughty Dog's beloved game has been in the works for over a decade, exchanging hands with numerous directors, writers, and actors. The final film ended up with Tom Holland in the role of Nathan Drake and although the film wasn't a huge hit with critics, it pulled in a healthy amount of money at the box office and sets up a sequel, so it's likely more live-action Nathan Drake adventures are on the way at some point. A future Uncharted sequel is far from the only thing on Sony's plate, though. We've rounded up all of the PlayStation films and shows Sony are making. There are likely others that haven't been officially disclosed, but this is the current list that is either outright confirmed or reported on by extremely reputable sources. Keep scrolling to see all of the projects that PlayStation Productions is working on.

The Last of Us - HBO TV Series What will likely be the next release from PlayStation Productions is yet another Naughty Dog adaptation. HBO is adapting The Last of Us with Chornobyl's Craig Mazin and The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann at the helm of the production. The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal will play Joel Miller and Game of Thrones actor Bella Ramsey will play Ellie Williams, two roles that carry a lot of baggage both due to their emotional arcs and how much they mean as characters to fans. The show is expected to follow the story of the games pretty closely, but will still have new additions which reportedly include flashbacks and characters that were mentioned and not seen in the games. The show doesn't have a firm release date, but is expected to release sometime in 2023. The show is believed to still be filming, but is likely close to wrapping photography at the moment.

Twisted Metal - Peacock TV Series Twisted Metal is also coming to the small screen, a video game series that has not been active since 2012. Peacock will air an adaptation of the game as a half-hour comedy starring the likes of Anthony Mackie, Thomas Haden Church, Neve Campbell, and many others, so it will be a star-studded affair. On paper, the show sounds pretty interesting, but it will likely be a tall order to accomplish given the stylized nature and scale of the Twisted Metal games. Shooting is currently either in the midst of filming or getting very close to entering production. It also has no firm release date, but is expected to release on Peacock at some point in 2023.

Ghost of Tsushima - Movie Following the major success of Ghost of Tsushima in 2020, Sony quickly moved to greenlight a film adaptation of the already very cinematic game. The movie will be helmed by director Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick series, so it's heavily expected that the film will feature some amazing action sequences. The film is currently being written by Takashi Doscher, who is responsible for some indie films, but it's currently unclear how closely it will follow the game. Given the film is still being drafted, there's no release date and no casting information at the moment.

God of War - Amazon TV Series God of War is making its way to the small screen via an Amazon TV series. Earlier this year, it was heavily rumored that Sony and Amazon were in talks to bring Kratos' story to life, but nothing was confirmed. Just this past week, Sony confirmed that God of War would be adapted for Amazon's streaming service, but it seems like it's likely in the very early stages. No director, writer, or cast have been attached to the project, but Dave Bautista suggested that he's open to play Kratos, if only to prove some naysayers wrong.

Horizon - Netflix Series Another show that was confirmed this week was an adaptation of the Horizon series. This is the one that is most likely to not follow the games, since it has a very rich and expansive world with other unique characters outside of Alloy. God of War and Ghost of Tsushima's titles both reference a very specific character, so they're bound to their respective protagonists, but Horizon has the ability to branch out a bit more. As of right now, the only thing we know is that it's in the works at Netflix. There's no word on a release date, cast, or story.