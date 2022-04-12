Ghost of Tsushima Movie Writer Revealed

The writer of the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima movie has been revealed. PlayStation has been developing live action adaptations of some of its most valuable properties over the last couple of years. Earlier this year, the Uncharted film was released to mixed responses from audiences, but has since grossed nearly $400 million, indicating a strong start for a potential film franchise. HBO is also adapting The Last of Us, Naughty Dog’s other acclaimed franchise, and it looks like it could be something rather special. Amazon is also reportedly developing a live-action adaptation of God of War, but little to no details are available on the project, if it even happens.

Last year, it was confirmed that a Ghost of Tsushima film is in the works from John Wick director Chad Stahelski. The news came just roughly a year after the game’s release, showing confidence in the project from Sony and highlighting what a success Sucker Punch’s samurai game had been. According to Deadline, the Ghost of Tsushima film has found its writer in Takashi Doscher. Doscher doesn’t have any mainstream films under his belt, but has a Japanese monster movie called Blue in the works at AGBO and MGM. As of right now, details are scarce on the Ghost of Tsushima film, but given Stahelski is behind the camera, one can expect some amazing action sequences.

Sony is also producing a Twisted Metal series with Anthony Mackie, showcasing a wide variety of live-action content. Given game to movie adaptations can be hit or miss, there’s no telling how many of these will perform well, but Sony seems to want to change the narrative about gaming adaptations. By recruiting such massive names like Chad Stahelski, Sony seems to want to gives its best games to some of the best and brightest in Hollywood. It would be easy to hire a lesser-known director and have the studio control the direction of these films, but Sony is putting its trust in incredibly talented creators.

Are you excited for the Ghost of Tsushima film? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.