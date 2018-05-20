Evil Controllers Evil Shift PlayStation 4 Controller Review: Do Paddles Make the Difference?

The team at Evil Controllers has been making custom peripherals for quite a while now, offering up controllers with extra features to give players that extra edge in games like Call of Duty and Overwatch. But now it’s introduced a new brand that offers even more flexibility in the form of programmable paddles on the bottom of the unit. The question is, though, is if these make a difference on how you play.

This series is known as Evil Shift and features the same sleek design as the company’s previous models. However, as you can see from the screenshots in this review, there are now four paddle buttons that are accessible on the bottom of the unit right next to the grips. They’re easy to reach with your fingers if you’re holding the controller the right way, along with the other buttons and analog sticks you’ve gotten used to in the past.

The controller has various designs available, which you can shop through on the company’s official website. The designs themselves are rather cool from singular colors to more frenzied offerings to shaded ones — like the purple and black one received for this review. Of course, how you create your controller is up to you but it’ll still feel like it’s yours.

The good news about the paddle buttons is that they’re fairly easy to use. Programming them is simply a matter of holding down the Share button (or select on Xbox pads), waiting for a controller flash and then choosing their functionality. Then you should be set to go whether you prefer shooting, jumping or whatever else you use in games.

In fact, using the paddle buttons may actually be easier than using a trigger button in some cases. For example, accelerating in racing games is more of a snap holding down the paddle button instead of wearing down one of your trigger fingers for the default trigger. That’ll save you some wear and tear especially if you move on to other games later on.

Pros and Cons

But then there’s the slight negatives. Number one, the placement of the buttons make it easy for accidental mistakes to occur, even if you don’t fully program your paddle buttons. As a result, you could mess something up even if you don’t intend to.

Number two, the buttons click really loudly. Perhaps this is something that Evil Controllers couldn’t do anything about (save for adding some extra padding for a few bucks more), but you may notice when you’re tapping buttons like crazy even with your TV at a high volume level.

Finally, while programming the buttons is easy, why is it mapped to the Share button? That leads to an accidental opening of another menu. It’s certainly not the end of the world — you can always try to remap the functions and then return back to the main menu.

As for the other controller functions, they respond very smoothly. I had no problems with the reactions of the triggers and buttons on the rest of the controller and even found the touchpad to function beautifully. I also like the design of the peripheral as a whole.

Just one thing, though. You can apparently interchange your analog sticks with others, as there are a few included with your controller upon purchase. But no matter which ones you use, they seem a little longer than the usual offered ones. Perhaps this is preferred to offer better control of your in-game actions. It really just depends on preference.

Taking Your Game To a New Level — If You Can Afford It

One other note — this controller also doesn’t have rumble. More than likely, Evil Controllers took it out to improve overall functionality. So if that’s a requirement, you might want to look at other models.

As a whole, the Evil Shift line isn’t too shabby. It’s a bit on the expensive side, with basic models going for around $150; and the lack of rumble or certain sizes of analog sticks may be a turn-off for some. On top of that, the paddle buttons may be a “love it” or “hate it” scenario with gamers, depending on what type of games you’re playing. (It’s not the greatest when it comes to fighting games, really.)

But if it’s a unique kind of controller you’re after or something that gives you a higher level of accessibility than you might normally be used to, the Evil Shift line could be worth its weight in gold. Controls work wonderfully with it; and the variety of customization options are abundant. And those paddles may just save your life more than once.

It may not be the cheapest controller on the market, but the Evil Controllers Evil Shift peripheral is certainly one of the most original — and definitely worth a look. It just depends on what you’re playing and what more you’re trying to get out of your game.

WWG’s Score: 3.5/5

Disclaimer: A review unit was provided by the manufacturer.