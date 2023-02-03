Evil Dead: The Game Update Adds Battle Royale Mode

Evil Dead: The Game – a game which has already gotten its fair share of DLC and extra content added via free updates – got something new again this week with an update that added a battle royale mode game mode. Fittingly enough, it's called "Splatter Royale" and makes it so that players compete against 39 other Deadites until only one person is left to be the winner. The Splatter Royale update was accompanied by other things like free weapons and outfits, too, along with some premium cosmetics and balance changes.

The Splatter Royale mode is the main attraction of the update by far, however, and if you've been around battle royale modes at all, it seems pretty easy to figure out. You can see the patch notes for that and other parts of the update below:

New Features

New Mode: Splatter Royale.

Splatter Royale is our newest game mode and our spin on battle royale! You'll be fighting against up to 40 players as Deadites versions of your favorite characters, and it's all a bloody mess.

New Free Content

New Weapons: Grenade Launcher and Scythe.

New Free Outfit: Pablo's Kandarian Facelift.

New Premium Content

You can purchase the following in the Immortal Power Bundle DLC:

New Survivor: Ruby.

Pablo's Fish and Chips Outfit.

Ash's Party Animal Outfit.

Kelly's Scourge of Evil Outfit.

Puppeteer Demon Class: King of the White Frost Outfit.

Balance Changes

Survivor Rush Meta

The vehicle health bars have been reduced by 100 points to make them easier to break.

Survivors

Upgraded Survivors Fear Reduction has increased by an additional 5% from Levels 1 to 5 for a maximum of 55%.

Ash's Support Reassuring Presence range increased to 6m from 5m.

Blacksmith's Weapon Master melee damage decreased to .2 from .25.

Mia's Uncontrollable Level 1 damage decreased to 0.1 from 0.2.

Mia's Uncontrollable Level 2 damage decreased to .15 from .25.

Cheryl's Contact Courage fear reduction by Shemps decreased from 25 to 15.

Demons

Warlord Possession upgrade balance bar's strength increased by an additional 10% from Levels 3 to 5 for a maximum of 45%.

Puppeteer Possession upgrade balance bar's strength increased by an additional 5% from Levels 3 to 5 for a maximum of 40%.

Necromancer Possession upgrade balance bar's strength increased by an additional 5% from Levels 3 to 5 for a maximum of 25%.

Plaguebringer Possession upgrade balance bar's strength increased by an additional 5% from Levels 3 to 5 for a maximum of 40%.

Demon Vision has changed to Demon Powers.

Upgrading Demon Powers costs Threat level 5 and 1 point at Level 2 and Threat level 10 and 1 point at Level 3.

Increased chance for Pit Deadite AI to use Filthy splatter.

Increased chance for Plagued Skeleton AI to use Vicious circle.

Increased chance for Plagued Skeleton AI to use Double pierce.

Increased invulnerability time for units after spawning them from a portal from 0.5s to 1s.

Henrietta can now cancel basic attacks with a meteor attack.

NEW Demonic Dash energy gain at Level 1 (15), Level 2 (30), and Level 3 (50).

NEW Demonic Dash extra fear produced at Level 1 (5), Level 2 (10), and Level 3 (25).

NEW Demonic Dash Cooldown Reduction at Level 1 (5%), Level 2 (10%), and Level 3 (20%).

Warlord's attack frequency total (active ability max level) increased to 0.35 from 0.25.

Henrietta's health increased to 5600 from 5000.

Henrietta's balance increased to 1000 from 900.

Henrietta's Meteor Attack CD decreased to 15s from 20s.

Henrietta's damage to the book decreased to 0.65 from 0.75.

Deadite Elite Possessed health increased to 3300 from 3000.

Deadite Elite Possessed balance increased to 600 from 525.

Deadite Elite Possessed damage to book decreased to 0.65 from 0.75.

Plagued Skeleton Double Pierce Attack Base Damage increased to 220 from 200.

Cauldron energy cost increased to 0.25 from 0.2.

General