King of Fighters XIV DLC Revealed to be Oswald; Full Command List Available

After nearly a month of anticipation, SNK revealed this weekend at EVO Japan that Oswald would be joining the line-up of King of Fighter XIV via DLC. At the moment, no official release date has been announced for the planned DLC, but Oswald is a familiar face that many players might be excited to master when it happens. Check out the new character trailer for Oswald below:

The character reveal was teased back in December, when SNK Global posted a hint via their social media accounts.

SNK will have a booth at EVO JAPAN in Ikebukuro from January 26th to 27th! A new character for KOF XIV will be available to play for the first time!

It was announced back then that Oswald would be available to play at the event, giving players an early look at his command list, which you can check out below.

The moves seem familiar if you’ve played Oswald before, which will make him pretty easy to pick up for long-time fans of the franchise. Including Oswald, there are apparently four planned DLC characters set to be added to the King of Fighters XIV roster. One of them is Najd, a character that was created based on the winning entry in a design contest that took place last year. The other two remain unknown, but players are hoping for familiar faces and the continuation of main character story lines.

One particular name missing from the roster at the moment is Ash Crimson, who didn’t really get the best ‘ending’ the last time we saw him. As with comics, books, and some films, though, no one truly stays dead in video games, so seeing a familiar face pop up again in either one or both of the mystery DLC characters wouldn’t be all too surprising.

King fo Fighters XIV is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.