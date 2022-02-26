EVO Will Not Have Super Smash Bros This Year

EVO has revealed that Super Smash Bros. will not be a part of their tournament in 2022. On Twitter, the organization explained when their announcement of games for this year would take place. However, the second part of the statement told fans that Nintendo had decided not to renew their partnership with EVO. Noticably, fans are upset that one of the most popular multiplayer games for the last decade and chance will not be at the event. This marks just the latest moment of frustration between fans of the competitive scene in Nintendo games and the beloved company. The coronavirus pandemic has only put more of a spotlight on how they clamped down on Smash Bros. tournaments and tweaked Splatoon contests as well. However, there’s little fans of the company can do about this as Nintendo does have legal backing to dictate some of these contests. For EVO viewers, it is a bit of a blow to an event the entire gaming community enjoys.

“Please join us March 8 at 5pm PST on twitch.tv/evo for the Evo 2022 announcement show! While we’re thankful for all the amazing games joining us later this year in Las Vegas, we want to let you know in advance that Super Smash Bros. will not be making a return appearance.”

“Since 2007, we’ve seen historic Super Smash Bros. moments created at Evo’s events. We are saddened that Nintendo has chosen not to continue that legacy with us this year. In the future, we hope to once again celebrate the Super Smash Bros. community alongside them.”

Back in 2020, while speaking to Nikkei, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa clarified the company’s position on the competitive Esports scene. Check out his reasoning for yourself via a translation from Kotaku AU.

“Esports, in which players compete on stage for prize money as an audience watches, demonstrates one of the wonderful charms of video games. It’s not that we’re opposed to it. So that our games can be widely enjoyed by anyone regardless of experience, gender, or age, we want to be able to participate in a wide range of different events. Our strength, what differentiates us from other companies, is this different worldview, not an amount of prize money.”

