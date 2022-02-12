Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Announcement Isn’t What Fans Were Hoping For

For the average player on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate support is done. The game isn’t getting any more balance updates or DLC characters. However, the game’s tournament scene is still being supported, but it’s not being supported all that well.
Between Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the series still commands a fairly vibrant competitive scene that Nintendo has notoriously been bad at championing. This hasn’t changed. The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo VS Challenge Cup February 2022 begins tomorrow. What will the winners of this tournament get? Not a big grand prize. Not even close.
As you can see via the tweet below, “top players” will win prizes like My Nintendo Gold Points or a Nintendo Switch carrying case. Meanwhile, the “grand prize” includes a trophy, a jacket, and a backpack. As you would expect, Super Smash Bros. fans haven’t been very receptive to this. The tournament isn’t garnering a ton of attention, which is no surprise considering what the rewards are. The little attention it is receiving is almost exclusively negative.
Fortunately, competitive players of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate do have something to look forward to. The first officially licensed Super Smash Bros. championship circuit in North America is still scheduled to happen this year, though it remains to be seen how it will stack up compared to other fighting game events.
