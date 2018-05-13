Report: “Exciting” Forza Motorsport 7 News Coming Next Week

Things have been quiet on the Forza Motorsport 7 front lately, but it appears that’s about to change.

Developer Turn 10 Studios has “exciting Forza Motorsport 7 news to share” next week during Inside Xbox on May 17th.

The pre-news reveal comes via Alan Wash, a notable player in the Forza community, who has a track record for being ahead of the curve when it comes to all things Forza.

Turn 10 Studios: “@ForzaMotorsport 7 will have a segment in next week’s episode of Inside Xbox, and we’ll have exciting news to share.” 👀 — Alan Walsh (@BeetleComet) May 11, 2018

In the wake of this reveal by Walsh, many fans rapidly began speculating what said “exciting” news could be. The most common theory is that Microsoft and Turn 10 will announce that the game will join Xbox Game Pass. While this seems like a slam dunk, Aaron Greenberg, GM and head of games marketing at Xbox, said back in January that Microsoft — at the time — didn’t have any plans to add the racing sim to the service. While it’s possible things have changed since then, it’s probably best not to get too attached to the idea of the news being Games Pass related.

Other speculation has included a rally mode, full dynamic weather, and new expansion content. Whether any of this is on the mark or not, who knows. As the trite saying goes: only time will tell.

Forza Motosport 7, which launched last October, is available on PC and Xbox One. You can read more about the tenth installment in the iconic racing series below:

Experience the thrill of motorsport at the limit with the most comprehensive, beautiful, and authentic racing game ever made. Games play better on Xbox One X.

The ultimate 4K racing experience

Experience realism at the limits with ForzaTech delivering 60 fps and true 4K resolution in HDR—a visual showcase.2 Collect and race more than 700 cars, and challenge yourself across 30 famous destinations and 200 ribbons, where race conditions can change every lap and every race.

Ultimate automotive playset

An unrivaled car list features more than 700 ForzaVista cars, including the largest collection of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Porsches ever.

Tracks come alive

Master 30 racing environments with over 200 ribbons, Forza’s largest track list ever. No two races are the same, as race conditions change every time you return to the track.

Everyone can compete

Forza Motorsport 7 features the Forza Racing Championship esports league, enhanced spectating modes, and amazing split-screen play.