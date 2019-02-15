Exclusive ‘Starcraft: Soldiers’ #2 Preview Shows Off a Gruesome Fight for Survival

StarCraft is one of those franchises that’s like a fine wine – the longer the time passes, the sweeter the experience. Because this immersive universe is so well-loved and filled with incredible characters, fans can’t wait to explore the lore once more and to help satiate that space craving, we’ve got an exclusive first look at Starcraft: Soldiers issue 2.

Blizzard Entertainment has joined up once more with Dark Horse Comics for StarCraft: Soldiers following the previous adventure experienced in StarCraft: Scavangers. The latest comic series has an incredible team behind it with Stranger Things, Star Wars writer Jody Houser at the helm with Overwatch’s Andrew R. Robinson.

According to Dark Horse, StarCraft: Soldiers “Lieutenant Shivani Singh confronts the realities of the frontier in the second issue of Blizzard Entertainment and Dark Horse’s StarCraft: Soldiers. After a routine patrol ends in tragedy, Singh launches an investigation to root out threats to the fragile peace between the Dominion and the zerg swarm.”

The first issue is available now, with the second issue seen above coming soon on February 20th! You can also pre-order it now through local comic shops, major retailers, and the Dark Horse site itself!

Want a little more StarCraft in your life? You can learn more about StarCraft: Scavengers below before its release on February 19th, 2019:

In StarCraft: Scavengers, a group of terrans hopes to pull off the job of their lifetimes: pillaging a derelict protoss ship in a decaying orbit above an uninhabited planet. The scavengers’ dangerous mission is seen from the point of view of a young, inexperienced engineer. The team must scavenge the ship’s priceless tech before it burns up in the planet’s atmosphere, but can they beat the clock and avoid being busted by Dominion police forces?

Originally released by Blizzard Entertainment in 1998, StarCraft is a real-time strategy game that chronicles the interstellar war between three galactic species: the protoss, the zerg, and the terrans. The saga continues in the acclaimed sequel StarCraft II, which is now available free-to-play—including the epic, award-winning Wings of Liberty campaign.

Are you excited about the new adventure for the StarCraft universe? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!