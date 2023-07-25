Exoprimal Crosses 1 Million Players, Drops Free Skin to Celebrate

Exoprimal launched just a few short weeks ago, but developer Capcom has announced that the third-person dinosaur shooter has already crossed a major player count milestone. While far from a critical hit, Exoprimal was able to break one million players after just over ten days in the wild. That's an impressive figure for a new IP, but it is worth noting that Exoprimal is available on Xbox Game Pass, which certainly helps get the game in front of players. However, that shouldn't take away from the milestone as Capcom still needs to convince people to actually download Exoprimal, which it has obviously been successful in doing.

The milestone isn't the only news out of Exoprimal today, though. Alongside the announcement, Capcom revealed that it would be giving away a free skin for the support hero Skywave on August 16. That same day, the team will drop the first title update which will include ten new Alpha variants for each exosuit. All ten new suits will give players new combat skills to master, greatly improving the variety available to those one million players.

Even before that, Exoprimal is getting a lift in terms of variety with the launch of the Savage Gauntlet mode on July 28. This mode will give players new, 5-person PVE matches that will function similarly to dungeons in MMO games like World of Warcraft or Strikes in Destiny. With a solid group in tow, this should become a standout mode for Exoprimal, especially among players who don't want to hop into PVP content. And, of course, Capcom also has the Street Fighter 6 crossover coming during Season 2, which will add exosuits for fan-favorite characters like Ryu to the mix.

That's just the beginning of Capcom's plans with Exoprimal. We know that the team currently has at least three seasons of content planned, though there will likely be more revealed in the future. Either way, it certainly looks like there will be plenty of content for players to dive into, and with over a million players in the mix, it could have a long shelf life if Capcom is able to play its cards right.