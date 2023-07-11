Exoprimal Roadmap Reveals Variant Suits, PVE, and Upcoming Crossovers

Exoprimal's launch is just a few days away. The game comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on July 14, bringing the team-based dinosaur-hunting action game to players everywhere. However, with Capcom aiming to turn this into a long-term project, it's going to need a healthy dose of post-launch support. Fortunately for players, Capcom dropped the first roadmap into our hands today and it features a look at the first three seasons that will be coming to Exoprimal in the weeks and months ahead.

The first thing being added as part of Exoprimal's launch is the choice between PVP, PVE, and Random modes. Capcom has taken player feedback from the open beta to introduce the new PVE mode, which means players won't need to engage in PVP combat unless they want to. And, if they want to mix things up, they can always hop into Random mode to introduce some variety into the mix. Importantly, players can change this setting at any point before a match starts, meaning you don't have to stick to a single mode.

Dress for success (and survival) in @Exoprimal with new Alpha variant Exosuits coming post-launch! Plus, more info on the Savage Gauntlet PvE mode and crossover content. Read here: https://t.co/zOrj2k7p96 — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) July 10, 2023

Season 1, which hits alongside the launch, includes several additions that will come over time. On July 28, players will be able to hop into the Savage Gauntlet Event, which is a pure PVE mode featuring rotating late-game missions. Then, Title Update 1 will launch on August 16. It'll include 10 new Alpha variant exosuits for players to try out. Seasons 2 and 3 don't have release dates just yet, but we do know that Season 2 will feature a new map and a crossover with Street Fighter 6. Then, Season 3 will need more exosuits, the Neo Triceratops, and a collab with Monster Hunter.

The big takeaway from all of this is that Capcom is listening to its players. We've seen the publisher try to implement multiplayer modes for series like Resident Evil in the past with limited success. They also struggled to make a seamless online experience for Monster Hunter World players when that game launched. By adding in the PVE mode for Exoprimal, it certainly looks like the company is making every effort to make this a success when it was a little more lax with its effort in the past.