Exoprimal Reveals New Trailer and Network Test Details

During today's Capcom Showcase, the publisher put a major focus on Exoprimal, a new IP unveiled earlier this year. The company revealed much more information about the game today, alongside an all-new trailer. During the trailer, viewers were given a much closer look at the game's Dino Survival mode. In Exoprimal, players are tasked with taking out dinosaur foes by a mysterious surveillance drone known as Leviathan. The trailer makes it very clear that Leviathan is less than trustworthy, but it's hard to say how much that fact will play into the game's narrative.

The new trailer from today's Capcom Showcase can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

During today's showcase, Capcom revealed two new Exosuits. There's Barrage, an Assault Exosuit which uses grenades and specializes in close combat. Vigilant was also featured today, which is also an Assault Exosuit, but this one uses a rail gun for long range attacks. As we can see from the new trailer, players will need all the tools they can use to dispatch the game's dinos. Players will have swarms of foes to deal with, including an "unstoppable raptor horde." However, it looks like there will be a strong variety of dinosaurs appearing in the game, with Tyrannosaurs and Anklyosauruses both appearing in today's trailer.

In addition to the new trailer and details, Capcom also revealed plans for a closed network test for Exoprimal. The test will be available exclusively on PC via Steam, and readers interested in signing up can do so right here. There will be three sessions available, and they'll take place on July 11th, July 25th, and August 7th. While Exoprimal will feature support for a number of different languages when the game launches, the closed network test will only be available in English and Japanese.

Exoprimal is set to release next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

