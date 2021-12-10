The Expanse: A Telltale Series Announced

Telltale Games’ first new title in over three years is based on the hit Amazon Studios’ series The Expanse. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a new narrative game set in the world of The Expanse and is being publishing by Telltale Games and Deck Nine Games. The new game will put players in control of Camina Drummer, with Cara Gee reprising her role from the television show. The game’s official description reads “In the near future on the outskirts of the asteroid belt, a bloody mutiny breaks loose on the Artemis. You take the role of XO Camina Drummer, where your choices determine the fate of the ship. What will you do with the truth, Bosmang?” You can check out a first trailer for the series below:

The Expanse is a popular sci-fi franchise that originated as a series of novels by writing duo James S.A. Corey and is set in the near future where both Mars and the astroid belt is colonized. The series explores the tense relationship between Earth, Mars, and the astroid belt as an alien threat looms over them all. SyFy developed the series for television where it became a well-received favorite. When the series was cancelled by SyFy back in 2018, Amazon Prime picked up the series. The Expanse’s sixth and final season is currently airing on Amazon Prime.

This marks the return of the Telltale Games brand following their bankruptcy in 2018. The company became renowned for their branching narrative games featuring popular franchises like Batman, The Walking Dead, and Fables that were typically released in episodic installments. Telltale would eventually go bankrupt in 2018 and was purchased by LCG Entertainment. Although LCG put several Telltale Games video games back on marketplaces and even announced a sequel to The Wolf Among Us back in 2019, The Expanse: A Telltale Series marks the first we’ve heard from Telltale in nearly two years.

No release date or platform has been announced for The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Expect to hear more news about the series soon.