Exploding Kittens Animated Series and Mobile Game Announced by Netflix

Netflix has announced that it is now working on a new animated series and a mobile game based on the popular card game Exploding Kittens. First released back in 2015, Exploding Kittens was a Kickstarter project that fans quickly funded, making it one of the biggest campaigns in the history of the site. Now, after continuing to grow in popularity over the past few years, Netflix is looking to expand the property’s reach even further.

Detailed in a press release that Netflix let loose today, the streaming giant revealed that it’s simultaneously working on both a mobile video game and a TV series associated with Exploding Kittens. This marks the first time that Netflix has ever looked to create two different products like this which are both based on the same franchise. Exploding Kittens – The Game is set to release next month in May while the animated series is currently intended to launch in 2023. The show will feature the voices of Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch, and Sasheer Zamata.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the animated series, titled Exploding Kittens, the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth – in the bodies of chunky house cats,” says Netflix’s official description of the upcoming show. “The series comes from showrunners Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman; executive producers Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis of Bandera Entertainment; executive producers Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group; and executive producers and creators of the Exploding Kittens franchise, Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s Inman.”

As for the mobile game, Netflix has said that it will play out in the same manner as the Exploding Kittens card game. As such, those who have already played Exploding Kittens in the past will know what to expect, while those who have been looking to try it out for themselves will now have an easier way to do so. Exploding Kittens – The Game is yet another major initiative from Netflix in recent months to look to expand the reach of its small but burgeoning presence with video games.