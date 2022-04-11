F1 2022 Reportedly Cutting New Feature

Electronic Arts and Codemasters have yet to officially announce F1 2022, but there have been a number of reports from reputable sources about the game, including from insider Tom Henderson. Henderson previously stated that this year’s game will feature crossplay, VR support, and the addition of supercars. While all those aspects are still apparently planned, Henderson’s latest report states that supercars will now have a diminished role from what was previously reported. They will still appear in the game, but they can only be used in solo modes, and not in multiplayer.

Henderson goes on to say that the changes to supercars were apparently made because “Formula One Management (FOM), the main operating company of the FormulaOne Group, requested that the supercars’ inclusion be scaled back.” At this time, it’s unclear why that request might have been made, but Henderson speculates that it could have been the result of negative feedback from F1 fans following his original reporting on the inclusion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Readers should keep in mind that these are only rumors, and should be treated as such until we get some kind of announcement from EA and Codemasters. Henderson has a very strong track record when it comes to rumors, and his sourcing tends to be fairly strong. However, plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and F1 2022 hasn’t even been officially unveiled yet. Hopefully an announcement will come soon so fans can get some clarification on what to expect from the latest installment in the series.

Electronic Arts finalized its purchase of Codemasters last year, in a deal worth $1.2 billion. F1 2021 was the first game in the series published by EA since the purchase was finalized, and it debuted to mostly strong reviews last July. It will be interesting to see how the series continues to evolve under EA, and how some of the planned changes are embraced by players. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see!

Are you a fan of the F1 racing series? Are you looking forward to this year’s game? Let usknow inthe comments orshare your thoughtsdirectly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!