F1 25 Update 1.04 Goes Live With a Host of Changes

Get ready to start your engines, as of today, June 23rd, EA has begun rolling out the latest updates to F1 25 across PC and console platforms. These latest changes are coming with a host of improvements across AI race starts, fixes to multiplayer and Career mode, and more.

F1 25 was released last month on May 30th and is midway through Season 1, ending on July 23rd, 2025. Behind the scenes, this update marks the second major update for F1 25, demonstrating a responsiveness to the community and fan base through active efforts and call-outs to address feedback and bugs on its EA Forums.

Meanwhile, the developers behind F1 25, Codemasters, are still actively working on other major concerns raised by the community. Currently, there is a range of graphics issues being addressed for PC and PS5 Pro users, such as ghosting issues when using FSR/Frame Generation or when following cars in spectator mode. The next update is likely to see some updates to the Tracks with issues like car collisions on Bahrain may result in falling out of the map, and track bumps on turn 14 in Spain.

For the latest update with v1.04, check out all the latest patch notes below.

F1 25 v1.04 Patch Notes

Highlights

AI race starts have been adjusted so they perform as competitively as expected

Fixed an issue in My Team Career where, under certain circumstances, players couldn’t approach any new drivers for contract talks after their first season

Tyre smoke, from skids and lock-ups, is not as thick as before and will now fade away quicker

Fixed an issue in My Team Career where the previous season’s Cost Cap graph could be shown, wrongly implying that it hadn’t been reset at the start of the current season

Updated the Driver Accolades to be correct up to the end of the 2024 season

These updated stats will be applied to all Career save games that are started after this patch is installed and will not affect existing Career save games.

Circuits

Fixed a small number of issues with the track surface at Miami

Fixed a small number of issues with the track surface at Japan

Fixed an issue with the lighting in the team garages at Japan

Improvements have been made to shadows across various tracks

Vehicles

Updated Williams sponsors in various places to better reflect their real-life counterparts

The Kick Sauber car in Time Trial now uses the correct driver number

Audio

Fixed an issue where using a Rewind after the Safety Car had entered the pits could result in the Engineer talking about Safety Car window pit strategy

Fixed an issue which could cause incorrect timing information to be given when requesting “Teammate Status” in the radio menu

Updated the game intro sequence to use the official 2025 F1 Opening Titles music

Braking Point

Fixed an issue in Braking Point where the Engineer could give updates about your target position too frequently

Fixed an issue in Braking Point where some phone calls could be silent if the player declines an earlier call

Career

Fixed an issue to avoid drivers hired during Career no longer being assigned numbers 1 or 99

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where players invited into Invitational lobbies could enter the race with different Simulation settings to the rest of the lobby

Fixed an issue where applying a Licence Level restriction to an Invitational lobby wouldn’t stop players with a lower licence from joining

Fixed an issue in Multiplayer sessions where Spectators would see the “Caution” message flickering on-screen

Customisation

Fixed a number of minor issues with the placement and appearance of numbers and sponsors in the Decal Editor

Peripherals (Wheels/Controllers)

Fixed an issue where Force Feedback on some wheels would stop working when restarting a Time Trial session from the results screen

Added Asetek Forte, La Prima, and Tony Kanaan wheelbase action map support based on existing Invicta action map (PC Only)

Accessibility

Improved the Tinnitus Relief Filter option in the Audio and Accessibility Settings so that the Frequency sound now starts lower and fades in gradually.

Stability

Thanks to player reports and stability telemetry we have fixed a number of issues that could cause the game to crash.

Miscellaneous