Rumored ‘Fable 4’ Studio Now Hiring for a Massive “Open-World Action RPG”

When the studio behind the infamous Fable franchise basically shut down, fans everywhere were devastated to see an end to a beloved series. Though Microsoft has shared its interest in finding a suitable brand to pick back up that mantle, we’ve heard only rumors at best. One of those rumors, however, is that Playground Games is heading the coveted Fable 4, and now it looks like they are back in full force because a pretty massive job listing just went live.

The studio. which has already confirmed it is working on a AAA open-world RPG, took to LinkedIn to reveal that it is looking for a whopping 177 new employees for its upcoming game.

Some of the jobs listed include Senior Audio Designer, Assistant Producer, Lead Character Artist, Senior Environment Artist, and much more. The job descriptions on each listing bode well for the upcoming game, showing a true attention to detail that fans have been begging for following Fable 3. Interested in applying or spreading the good word? You can check out all of the available listings right here.

For a little more about Playground Games, which can be seen at the bottom of any listing:

“Playground Games was established in 2010, bringing together some of the most experienced and talented developers from the UK industry, with the vision to create genre-defining titles for a global audience. Since then, we’ve created three critically-acclaimed, award-winning hits in Forza Horizon, Forza Horizon 2 and Forza Horizon 3 – in total, our Horizon games have garnered more than 80 ‘Best Of’ awards. We’ve also supported those games, long after launch, with a rich variety of free and premium downloadable content, delivering new and exciting experiences to Horizon fans.”