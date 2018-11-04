If ‘Fable 4’ Is In Development, Don’t Expect To Hear About It For “A Long Time”

Not that long ago, Microsoft revealed that Playground Games — the studio behind the Forza series — was expanding with another team.

And then not long after this announcement, reports began to surface that it was working on open-world an action-RPG, but just not any role-playing game, a new entry in the beloved Fable series.

That said, to date, we still don’t know what the team is working on, though many seem convinced it is Fable 4. Whether this is the case or not, only the bookies can say.

However, with the X018 event scheduled to take place next week in Mexico City, and Xbox teasing some big surprises, many have been wondering if we will finally, in an official capacity, learn what the new team at Playground Games is working on. The answer to this though: is no.

Speaking to FullThrottle Media, Playrgound Games Creative Director Ralph Fulton has revealed that we won’t be hearing about the game at X018, because it will be a long time before the team is ready to share the project.

“The second studio is growing, it is I think reveling in the fact no one knows who they are, no one is looking at what they’re doing. They’re just bonding as a team and they’re doing some great stuff already, but it’ll be a long time before we talk about what they’re doing, and I think they’re enjoying that ability at the moment.”

Building an entire team is a daunting project itself, so it wouldn’t be very surprising if the reveal of this project takes longer than normal.

However, the team is coming together, and from the sounds of it, coming together well. Back in July, it revealed it had brought on senior members of numerous prestigious studios, such as Rocksteady, Guerrilla Games, BioWare, EA Motive, and Ninja Theory.

As for when we can expect Playground games to reveal the game, who knows. Unfortunately, Ralph Fulton doesn’t disclose any further details on when we can expect to see the project, but from the sounds of it, it may not be until next-generation.

Until then, I’m sure the Internet will do its best to deduce what’s it got cooking, and whether or not it’s a new Fable game.