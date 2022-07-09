Xbox Console Exclusive Fable Gains New Narrative Lead

The upcoming Fable game from Playground Games has a new narrative lead working on it who's known for work on games like Control, Dishonored, and more. That new narrative lead is Anna Megill who announced the new job title on Friday in an updated Twitter bio next to some of the other highlighted games worked on previously. Fable still does not have a release date at this time, however, so it's still uncertain when, exactly, we'll see the writing efforts from Megill and others come to fruition.

Megill shared the tweet below this weekend to celebrate the new position within Playground Games. Prior to taking over the position of the narrative lead, Megill announced in December 2020 (via PCGamesN) that she'd joined Playground Games as the lead writer, so this latest job announcement is a move within the company as opposed to Megill being brought in from the outside to take over as narrative lead. It's similar to what we saw recently when Walt Williams of Spec Ops: The Line fame took over as the narrative director on Marvel's Wolverine.

Some exciting news to end the week. I'm now the Narrative Lead on #Fable. Wooo! 🧚‍♂️💫 (Let's just pretend I did one of those little title-change videos) pic.twitter.com/Ab2DyXhIIa — Anna Megill (@cynixy) July 8, 2022

Based on Megill's pas tweets about the game, it sure sounds like she was excited to be able to work on it, so the shift to narrative lead should be a promising one for those looking forward to the game.

Fable holds a special place in my heart. It came out the year I started in gamedev, and its the first game I played with a developer's eye," Megill said previously in her tweets when she first announced that she'd joined Playground Games. "I loved understanding the how and why of my story choices and seeing the impact I had on the NPCs around me. But even so, I wasn't sure this new Fable was right for me. I was like "Is this going to be just a bunch of medieval fart jokes?" But the team's story vision reassured and excited me. It's a PERFECT fit. I can't wait to get started."

Fable is coming to the Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms, but we don't know when that'll happen.