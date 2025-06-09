Fable Update Sheds Light on Release Date

The Xbox Games Showcase happened yesterday, June 8, and the long-awaited new Fable game was absent from the show, which fans are not happy about it. What is odd about this is that Fable is scheduled to release on PC and Xbox Series X in 2026. And during the showcase Xbox boss Phil Spencer reaffirmed this release window for the game. While Fable fans would have preferred for the game to show up, and even get a release date during the showcase, it not appearing is telling as well.

Those hoping to get the Fable release date in the first half of the year or going to want to readjust their expectations. If Fable was going to release in the first half of 2026, let alone the first quarter, it would have been shown at this Xbox showcase and probably dated as well. It not appearing at this showcase, all but confirms it will be at next year’s showcase. The showcase is Microsoft’s biggest marketing beat, and it’s not going to miss it with Fable.

This means the earliest Fable can come out is in the second half of June, but given the importance and size of the release, it is hard to imagine the turnaround between this big marketing pop and release to be too short. It is going to want to market the game.

What this all means is Fable is probably not coming out until Q4 2026, or possibly, at the earliest, late into Q3 2026. Some have taken its no-show at this year’s Xbox Games Showcase as a hint it is going to be delayed, but there is still plenty of room and opportunity for Microsoft to release this game in 2026. Further, let’s not forget this game has been cooking in development since at least 2018 and was supposed to be a 2025 game. For it slip all the way until 2027 from this original planned release of 2025, seems unlikely, though it still can’t be ruled out.

