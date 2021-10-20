Fall Guys Fans Divided After Update Removes Feature

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has announced a new hotfix for the game, offering minor improvements, such as a fixed conveyor on Fruit Chute, improvements to the main menu, and more. However, one of these changes has proven slightly controversial for some players: a dinging noise that can be heard when someone qualifies has been removed. While the game’s official Twitter account seemed to take great pleasure in the ding’s removal, fans in the replies were much more divided on the move: some celebrated, while others shared their disapproval.

The Tweet announcing the removal can be found embedded below.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the divided opinion leads to another move on Mediatonic’s part! In the comments to the Tweet above, there are a lot of players happy to be rid of the noise, so it seems pretty unlikely that the developers would completely add it back. However, there are just as many fans that found it beneficial. Some fans actually suggested that Mediatonic should include an option to toggle it on and off, which seems like a great way to make both camps happy. For now, fans of the game will just have to wait and see what happens.

At the moment, Fall Guys fans are eagerly awaiting the announced Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions of the game. No release dates have been revealed just yet, but those versions could be coming sometime in the near future. A leak earlier this month seemed to indicate that Halo skins are coming to the game sometime soon, which would be a great way to commemorate the game’s release on Xbox platforms. It’s unclear whether Switch would also receive skins as part of the game’s release on the platform, but hopefully Mediatonic won’t keep fans waiting much longer for info!

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

