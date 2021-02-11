Fall Guys Gifts Free Skin to All Players for Lunar New Year

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a free gift to all players. Specifically, Fall Guys players are being gifted the Monkey King costume, which you can check out below. But that's not all, however. It's not just current players that are being gifted the Monkey King; anyone that grabs the popular video game and gives it a go before February 13th will also be gifted the free skin as well.

Additionally, Fall Guys has added a new costume called Simian Royalty to the in-game store. As is fairly typical for new costumes, the Top and Bottom both cost 5 Crowns each. Helpfully, the video game recently had a Double Crown weekend where players could earn an extra Crown for every single one they won, so it's likely that some folks will have extras on hand.

To celebrate Lunar New Year we've gifted you all Monkey King! If you haven't purchased the game yet and want this Monke - We'll be gifting it out to anyone who grabs the game and jumps in before the 13th February 👀 pic.twitter.com/1RIWG7JqeU — Fall Guys ⚡️ Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 11, 2021

Monkey King's friend, Simian Royalty, is also available in the store for... 5 👑 Top

5 👑 Bottom pic.twitter.com/MpReWmGm8u — Fall Guys ⚡️ Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 11, 2021

As noted above, the Monkey King skin is free for anyone that has already been playing or starts playing by February 13th. Fall Guys Season 3.5 recently launched, adding new variations and more to the popular video game. Fall Guys itself is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it has been gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

