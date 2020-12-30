Fall Guys Reveals G2 Esports Costume

In case you somehow missed it earlier this year, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic hosted a special "Battle of the Brands" contest where the highest bid to donate to SpecialEffect, a UK-based charity that provides peripherals and gaming equipment to those with physical disabilities, would get its own costume in the popular video game. As it turned out, a combined $1 million bid from Ninja, G2 Esports, MrBeast, and Aim Lab won, and Ninja and MrBeast already received their costumes, and now the company has revealed the G2 Esports one!

As expected, the G2 Esports skin in Fall Guys follows the branding for the company by essentially being a samurai. It's black and red with little accents that really sell the whole thing. It'll be available Saturday, January 2nd, and will cost a single Crown each for the top and bottom. You can check out what the costume looks like below:

Again, the G2 Esports costume is set to release on Saturday, January 2nd, with the Top and Bottom portions costing a single Crown each. Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated and is currently in the midst of Season 3. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

