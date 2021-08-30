Fall Guys Adds "No Teams" Playlist Following Fan Demand

✖

Some Fall Guys fans prefer the game when it's every bean for themselves, and developer Mediatonic has offered an option for those players: a new playlist called "No Teams." True to its name, the new playlist focuses totally on solo play, requiring "the sole reliance on your abilities." It's unclear whether or not the new playlist will become a permanent option in the game, but some fans are already asking for just that. Hopefully, if reception is strong enough, Mediatonic will keep this one around. For those interested in checking out the playlist, it's live in the game right now!

The announcement from Mediatonic can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

There has been unprecedented complaints regarding levels in which you compete as part of a unit. Duly, we have reinstated a playlist called 'No Teams'. Please enjoy the sole reliance on your abilities. ~ Beanbot pic.twitter.com/Zpn5XSWFgz — 🤖 Beanbot 🤖 Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 27, 2021

In addition to the new playlist, Fall Guys players will have the chance to check out new content this week based on Disney's The Jungle Book. Revealed last week during Gamescom Opening Night, the new event will begin on September 3rd, allowing players the chance to purchase and unlock various costumes based on the beloved film. The Mowgli costume will release this Friday, and a limited time event will also begin, allowing players the chance to unlock a costume based on King Louie.

Between the No Teams playlist and the new limited time event, it seems that Fall Guys fans should have a lot to keep them busy! The post above has mostly been met with positive response from players, though some fans requested information on the Switch and Xbox releases of the game. Unfortunately, Mediatonic still hasn't provided any information on those versions, so fans will have to settle for the PlayStation 4 and PC versions, for now. Fall Guys fans can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy about the No Teams playlist for Fall Guys? Are you looking forward to the release of content from The Jungle Book this week?