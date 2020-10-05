Fall Guys Season 2 Reveals New Level and Thicc Bonkus

✖

Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic have revealed a new Fall Guys level being added for Season 2, as well as "Thicc Bonkus," the game's new "character" also coming to the PS4 and PC game when Season 2 arrives. And no, Thicc Bonkus looks nothing like you'd expect, though the game's new level, Knight Fever, does.

According to the aforementioned pair, Knight Fever will be exclusive to opening rounds of the game, which means it will eliminate 25 percent of players. Of course, like the rest of the season, it's medieval-themed, and in terms of opening levels, it looks much more challenging than others, largely due to the high traffic areas where chaos will surely reign supreme.

As for Thicc Bonkus, it's unclear what exactly it is other than some type of obstacle. Further, as you can see via the official Fall Guys Twitter account below, it looks like some type of medieval torture device.

I'm very pleased to announce the latest character in the Fall Guys Cinematic Universe... T H I C C B O N K U S Coming to Fall Guys Season 2 on October 8th Reply with THICC BONKUS if your bean is ready 👀 pic.twitter.com/bs8y2tc1AV — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 5, 2020

Unfortunately, you will need to wait until Season 2 to experience this new level and find out exactly what Thicc Bonkus is, but thankfully Season 2 is right around the corner, or more specifically, three days away.

Fall Guys is available via the PS4 and PC, and for now, there's been no word of any additional platforms, including Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and mobile devices.

"Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains," reads an official pitch of the party battle royale game. "Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown!"