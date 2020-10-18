Fall Guys: Twitter Adds Season 2 Emoji

✖

Though it only recently released, Season 2 of Fall Guys has generally been received fairly well, and developer Mediatonic continues to provide various updates while generally very publicly looking toward the future of the video game. There's even already a Season 2 survey out for players about the best and worst rounds so far. To top that all off, it would appear that Twitter has added a little hashtag emoji on the social media platform for "#FallGuysSeason2" as well.

You can check out the new hashtag emoji, which is basically a little bean face with a jaunty crown, below:

Yoooooooooooooooooooooooooooo WE'VE BEEN BLESSED WITH AN EMOJI HASHTAG#FallGuysSeason2 CAN WE MAKE IT TREND?!? — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 17, 2020

Alright, I really wanna see this hashtag #FallGuysSeason2 trend If you can do it... I will give out a ridiculous 99 👑s to one lucky person TO ENTER:

- Follows us

- Retweets this tweet

- Replies to this tweet and says: #FallGuysSeason2 CROWN ME DO YOU WANT 99 CROWNS??? pic.twitter.com/9sFXDOLCv6 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 17, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and Season 2 officially launched just recently. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Are you excited to see it get its own hashtag emoji on Twitter? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!