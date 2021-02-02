Fall Guys Season 3.5 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

As previously announced, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has officially released its much-anticipated Season 3.5 mid-season update for the popular video game. The update includes a bunch of different odds and ends like new variations including the appearance of fans and other obstacles appearing where they might not have previously, but the biggest of these is perhaps the all-new round, Snowball Survival.

Snowball Survival puts players into a bowl full of fragile tiles while giant snowballs roll around trying to crush unsuspecting beans. The tiles themselves start to disintegrate on contact, sort of like Hex-A-Gone, and the rounded edge of the bowl means players are in for a whole lot of slipping, sliding, and falling to their doom. And that's without considering the snowball problem.

HUZZAH! Season 3.5 is officially live now! DARK KNIGHT GIVEAWAY:

⚔️ RT this tweet

⚔️ Follow us

⚔️ Reply to this tweet and say "Fall Guys Season 3.5 is" and finish the sentence in your own words I have 25 Dark Knights to giveaway 🤩 Patch notes:https://t.co/QWx5V0d97C pic.twitter.com/7PoXpR02NR — Fall Guys 🔜 Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 2, 2021

Here's the full release notes for Season 3.5, straight from Mediatonic:

Features:

Fall Feed - Live on-screen updates of events that happen during the Round

Content:

Brand new Round ‘Snowball Survival’ added

More than 40 variations added for existing Rounds

New Shows and costumes to go live over the coming weeks

Godzilla, Sonic and Goose Game costumes are back and now available in the regular store!

Bug Fixes:

Eliminated Fall Guys occasionally weren't shown on the Qualification screen

When a player was spectating, the Post Processing effects were turned off on the client resulting in a washed out/faded appearance

Addressed performance degradation in certain rounds, especially ones containing egg objects

Fixed crashes in the Customiser due to low memory on certain machines

Being eliminated from the first round and then spectating resulted in no background audio for some remaining rounds

Improved Fall Guys ragdolling excessively when walking on puncher objects

[Freezy Peak] The user does not get pushed back by the air current after colliding into the side of a moving fan

[Hex-A-Gone] During gameplay, the client seemed to temporarily 'freeze' everything before suddenly resuming

As noted above, Fall Guys Season 3.5 is available now. Fall Guys itself is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it has been gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think about how Fall Guys puts out mid-season updates? Are you excited to check it out? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!