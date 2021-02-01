Fall Guys Season 3.5 Release Date Revealed

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has today revealed that the much-anticipated Season 3.5 update is set to release tomorrow, February 2nd. This isn't the first time that the video game has seen a beefy mid-season update, and it seems like this sort of thing can be expected going forward. Season 3.5 includes new levels, costumes, variations, and more.

While there have only been sparse teases and details offered for Season 3.5 so far, we collectively don't have to wait long to find out more. Given that the release was only just announced, it seems likely that we will learn more about the new mid-season update today at the earliest and tomorrow morning at the latest. Notably, the update will see the previously limited-time costumes for Godzilla, Sonic the Hedgehog, and the Goose from Untitled Goose Game added to the shop once again.

Season 3.5 is out tomorrow 👀 Official name (named by community): stop with the yeets

name it anything else

just don't include the word yeet

please im begging you pic.twitter.com/6MJYv6pjGO — Fall Guys 🔜 Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 1, 2021

As noted above, Fall Guys Season 3.5 is set to release tomorrow. Fall Guys itself is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and -- as you might expect -- is currently in the middle of Season 3. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it has been gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

