Fall Guys Teases Shovel Knight Crossover With New Video

Fall Guys players can likely expect to see new content based on Shovel Knight sometime in the near future. Developer Mediatonic teased the collaboration in a short video on Twitter, in which one of the game's characters can be seen finding a shovel in the woods. Upon lifting the weapon, it immediately triggers music from Shovel Knight. Unfortunately, it's impossible to say exactly when this collaboration between the two games might begin, or when an official announcement will be made. However, the video was also shared by Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club Games on Twitter, all but confirming the upcoming crossover!

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Can ye guess who our next collab is with? 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/sSdmkVLCeh — Fall Guys 🤖 Season 4 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) April 5, 2021

Shovel Knight first released in 2014, and it quickly proved a critical and commercial success. Since then, the game's titular character has made guest appearances in a number of other games, including Yooka-Laylee, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Blaster Master Zero, and more. There's even a Shovel Knight promotion at Arby's, right now! Given the character's popularity, it's not surprising that he might appear in Fall Guys next.

Unfortunately, Mediatonic and Yacht Club Games have not provided any information beyond the video. An official announcement seems to be just a formality at this point, but it will be interesting to see whether or not anything else gets revealed. Perhaps other skins will be added beyond the Shovel Knight character! Bosses like King Knight and Plague Knight have a lot of fans as well, so it's possible we could see more than one skin added to Fall Guys. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what gets revealed!

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam, with Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions releasing later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Shovel Knight appearing in Fall Guys? Are you excited about the possibility of the two games crossing over? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!