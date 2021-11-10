Sonic the Hedgehog’s Knuckles Is Coming to Fall Guys

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has officially announced that Knuckles the Echidna from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise will be making his way to the popular title later this week as a new costume in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Mediatonic refers to the outfit as “Chonky Knuckles,” but that seems to simply be a humorous reference to the fact that Knuckles superimposed over a Fall Guys bean is… very wide.

More specifically, Knuckles will be available in Fall Guys starting November 12th and will continue to be available through November 14th. The Top part of the Chonky Knuckles will cost players 11,000 Kudos while the Bottom part will cost the same, totalling 22,000 Kudos for the full costume. You can check out Knuckles in action within Fall Guys for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/FallGuysGame/status/1458405326831570949

Knuckles is just the latest in a long line of crossover costumes in Fall Guys, and it certainly seems like it will not be the last. Fall Guys even added Sonic the Hedgehog himself around this time late last year as a special outfit as well. While Knuckles might only be available for a limited time, Fall Guys does occasionally bring back these time-limited crossover outfits from time to time for those that miss the initial window.

As noted above, “Chonky Knuckles” is set to arrive in Fall Guys on November 12th in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. The Top and Bottom parts of the costume will be 11,000 Kudos each. Fall Guys itself is currently in the midst of Season 5.Fun, a midseason update that added a new round and other round variations. The video game is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and it was also announced that it would release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fall Guys right here.

What do you think about the new Knuckles costume in Fall Guys? Are you looking forward to picking it up for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!