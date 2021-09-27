Fall Guys Announces Super Monkey Ball Collaboration

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is about to roll into stores next month, and to celebrate the upcoming release, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has announced a collaboration with the series! Starting today, players will have the chance to snag a skin based on AiAi, the lead monkey from Sega’s series. The top half of the costume will cost players five crowns, while the bottom half will cost another five, for ten in total. Sadly, it seems that AiAi’s monkey companions are sitting this one out, as there’s no sign of GonGon, MeeMee, or the rest of the crew.

A trailer for the new costume can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Considering the fact that both Fall Guys and Super Monkey Ball task players with avoiding falls, the collaboration makes a lot of sense! There’s something charming about AiAi’s look in Fall Guys, and this collaboration could be a great way to convince players to check out Banana Mania when it launches on October 5th. Heck, maybe Sega could take the collaboration a step further by offering one of the Beans from Fall Guys as a DLC character in Banana Mania. It would be a nice way to keep the collaboration rolling!

Fall Guys celebrated its one-year anniversary in August, and over the last year, players have had plenty of opportunities to snag licensed costumes in the game. When Fall Guys first made its debut, there was a heavy demand for more diverse costumes, and we’ve seen a number of fun options over just the last few months, including looks based on Disney’s The Jungle Book, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The AiAi costume is in good company, and it’s not even the first Sega design we’ve seen in the game, as Sonic the Hedgehog debuted last year!

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out the AiAi costume in Fall Guys? Would you like to see Fall Guys DLC in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!