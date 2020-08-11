15 Fall Guys Crossover Ideas That Need to Happen

Fall Guys has no shortage of outfits for players to pick from whether they buy the cosmetics using in-game currencies or unlock them through seasonal passes, but some of the biggest potential for the game’s skins comes from possible crossover opportunities. Companies have been clamoring to get in on the Fall Guys craze since the game’s launch capitalizing with unique concepts for Fall Guys skins while fans do the rest and put forward their own ideas of what other games Devolver Digital and Mediatonic should collaborate with. We’ve seen one crossover already come to the game, and if the buzz so far is any indication, there are plenty more crossovers players would love to see.

Hotline Miami is one of the first games that’s come to Fall Guys by way of the Jacket cosmetic that was added to the store. Since then, we’ve seen Cyberpunk 2077 get tagged in to joke about a potential crossover. Fortnite’s also been brought up a couple of times.

Whether we’ll actually see any of the Fall Guys crossover pitches come to fruition remains to be seen, but there are definitely plenty of ideas to pick from. We’ve picked out 15 of our favorite concepts for Fall Guys crossovers shown below with fingers crossed that some of them will eventually manifest themselves in Fall Guys.

Fall Guys is now out on the PC via Steam and on the PlayStation 4 as a free PlayStation Plus game, and you can look forward to the game’s next update dropping on Wednesday alongside a new level.