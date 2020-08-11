15 Fall Guys Crossover Ideas That Need to Happen
Fall Guys has no shortage of outfits for players to pick from whether they buy the cosmetics using in-game currencies or unlock them through seasonal passes, but some of the biggest potential for the game’s skins comes from possible crossover opportunities. Companies have been clamoring to get in on the Fall Guys craze since the game’s launch capitalizing with unique concepts for Fall Guys skins while fans do the rest and put forward their own ideas of what other games Devolver Digital and Mediatonic should collaborate with. We’ve seen one crossover already come to the game, and if the buzz so far is any indication, there are plenty more crossovers players would love to see.
Hotline Miami is one of the first games that’s come to Fall Guys by way of the Jacket cosmetic that was added to the store. Since then, we’ve seen Cyberpunk 2077 get tagged in to joke about a potential crossover. Fortnite’s also been brought up a couple of times.
Whether we’ll actually see any of the Fall Guys crossover pitches come to fruition remains to be seen, but there are definitely plenty of ideas to pick from. We’ve picked out 15 of our favorite concepts for Fall Guys crossovers shown below with fingers crossed that some of them will eventually manifest themselves in Fall Guys.
Fall Guys is now out on the PC via Steam and on the PlayStation 4 as a free PlayStation Plus game, and you can look forward to the game’s next update dropping on Wednesday alongside a new level.
Shrek
Did I hear that @FallGuysGame needs a skin of Shrek?@FallGuysGame X Shrek (@Dreamworks) pic.twitter.com/kHJEcCuNRz— 𝗭𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗮𝘂𝗥-𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼ns (@ZetillaReturns) August 10, 2020
Apex Legends
Sooooo what do I have to do to make this collab happen? @PlayApex @Respawn @FallGuysGame pic.twitter.com/97Lfrh0Jte— David (@frozenfroh) August 9, 2020
Animal Crossing
Hey @FallGuysGame how about a Roald from Animal Crossing x Fall Guys collab?? I had some of my best creators make this mockup! 💯 pic.twitter.com/srstTa8uC2— Roald from Animal Crossing (@AC_Roald) August 9, 2020
Rick and Morty
Hey @FallGuysGame, I turned myself into a pickle!!
IM PICKLE BEAAAAAAAN!!!#FallGuysGame pic.twitter.com/edy3WZQlLS— DatDusty 🦌🍉 (@DatDustyy) August 10, 2020
A Bit of Everything
I've had so much fun drawing @FallGuysGame costumes!— Fall Hoggy 👑 (@HoggysArt) August 10, 2020
Need to calm down a bit though 😅#FanArt
(In order)
Me, Colour Changing Body, X-ray, #DeathStranding @KojiPro2015_EN, @Metalgear, #DeadlyPremonition @Swery65, #GodOfWar @SonySantaMonica, @ControlRemedy, #Donkey @Dreamworks pic.twitter.com/VlMNKkRKHs
KFC
We need this skin in @FallGuysGame, Twitter do your thing pic.twitter.com/QjeC8Z4fAy— KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) August 10, 2020
Undertale
Don't mind me...just posting my Hopes and Dreams on the internet...@FallGuysGame x @tobyfox pic.twitter.com/jzM5kmDGyb— 🌊ᴷᴬ!ᴬ🏝️ (@KalaSketch) August 9, 2020
Chuck E. Cheese
RT if you'd chase some crowns in this skin. @FallGuysGame pic.twitter.com/wKnLjubWPF— Chuck E. Cheese (@ChuckECheese) August 11, 2020
Metal Gear
❗️TACTICAL FALL GUYS ACTION❗️
We've been carefully designing our ultimate #FallGuys outfits here at KONAMI UK. What do you think, @FallGuysGame? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/N9OigxUzqd— KONAMI UK (@KonamiUK) August 11, 2020
Death Stranding
@FallGuysGame × #DeathStranding @Kojima_Hideo #FanArt pic.twitter.com/qR4uBia8a9— Fall Hoggy 👑 (@HoggysArt) August 9, 2020
Fortnite
Hey guys, how about a collaboration?@FallGuysGame @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/qxivTfJfgs— Adro • Comissions open • (@Adrotito) August 9, 2020
DOOM
Grab and fall until it's done @FallGuysGame x @DOOM pic.twitter.com/QqxptBJYy7— Bo'Scar (@celatres2) August 11, 2020
Overwatch
✨ @PlayOverwatch X @FallGuysGame CONCEPT! ✨
I’ve been a fan of Overwatch for 3+ years and addicted to fall guys, so why not combine the two worlds? 🧡🤍
-PLEASE like + RT!— GAVEN TRETTER 🏳️🌈🐩 • BLM (@Gaven_Tretter) August 11, 2020
-lmk your thoughts!#overwatch #OverwatchFanart #fallguysgame #fallguys #digitalart #procreate pic.twitter.com/2ahB39GjvV
Mortal Kombat
Choose your fighter! Fall Guys x Mortal Kombat👀 @noobde @FallGuysGame @NetherRealm pic.twitter.com/khIZ8zAEOa— Skarlet🎨 (@myown_fantasy) August 11, 2020
Crash Bandicoot
Remember the Crash Suit Guy?— Lucho Díaz (COMM OPEN!) (@LuchosFactory) August 8, 2020
How about a @FallGuysGame × @CrashBandicoot collab? pic.twitter.com/mWXdhNbeBe
