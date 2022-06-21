Fall Guys Update Released for Free-to-Play Launch, Patch Notes Revealed

The free-to-play launch of Fall Guys has arrived with the obstacle course-filled party game now free not only on PC and PlayStation but also on the Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms where it's just now launched. Along with those multi-platform releases and the new free-to-play model, Fall Guys also got a content update, too, which came with a number of new rounds, obstacles, and other features.

For the uninitiated who will just now be playing Fall Guys for the first time, "Rounds" in this game are basically just levels, sometimes referred to as "courses," that are filled with obstacles for players to traverse. While you never really know which round you'll visit next, they follow a pattern to a degree in terms of which ones will show up based on how many players are left in the game.

With that in mind, you can check out the patch notes below for the latest update which cover the new rounds as well as some extra features added in this patch.

Free for All is HERE! You can now play our biggest update in HISTORY for free, on any platform!



Dive into our Season Pass which is jam-packed with cosmetics. Every player gets access to 50 levels – and if you're a legacy player, you get the whole thing!



HAPPY FALLING ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d8nQ7rMqdm — Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL TODAY! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) June 21, 2022

New Rounds and Obstacles

HEX-A-RING: You've heard of Hex-a-Gone, but have you ever tried jumping from tile to tile while the whole floor rotates? That definitely sounds challenging, but you look like you're up for a challenge!

VOLLEYFALL: Volleyfall asks, who can knock the ball into the other side of the court without the other players hitting it back into yours? Whoever gets the ball to touch the floor of the other player, wins!

SPEED CIRCUIT: Speed Circuit brings a new level of chaos and momentum to Fall Guys! Navigate through the obstacles in your way and run three laps around the circuit without being flung into the misty slime.

TRACK ATTACK: This truly is a gauntlet to test your Fall Guys skills. With obstacles like speed arches, jump ropes and bouncy floors, you're bound to learn a thing or two. For both experienced and new players, there are so many ways to get to the finish line in this iconic trial of speed and agility.

BOUNCE PARTY: We all love bouncy castles, but what's it like to traverse the Blunderdome on one? The new material used in Bounce Party makes the floor very bouncy. One jump and you're going flying! The bouncy floor can be your friend, or your foe while you bounce through hoops to score points.

THE SWIVELLER: In this revolving Round, players spawn on a rotating ring and must jump over the oncoming jump ropes to avoid falling into the Slime! Get your jump timing wrong and you'll be picking pink slime out of your ears for weeks!

BLAST BALL: Last but definitely not least, welcoming Blast Ball. Players spawn on a platform in the Fall Guys arena, with parts of that platform collapsing over time. Pick up Blast Balls and throw them to knock each other into the slime!

Even More New Things (Features)

You can now Voice Chat when you're in a Party with your friends!!!

New Shows added to Custom Shows (including Stadium Stars)!

Most Custom Shows can now be started with as little as 2 players – woo!

We've added new rewards including the fabled Golden Dragon to Crown Ranks

You can now view Crown Rank progression on a separate screen

You will now have Weekly and Marathon Challenges available to complete alongside Daily Challenges

New Season Pass with a whopping 100 Tiers, featuring the ability to use Tier Skips!

All players will automatically have access to unlock 50 tiers!

New Store layout

You can now Dive Grab Tails and Crowns!

Auto Grab! Free for All introduces the ability to grab ledges automatically in-game and this will be enabled for all new players joining us! Beans that have been with us for a while will have the auto grab disabled by default (we don't want to mess up your muscle memory), but you can change that in your Gameplay Settings! All players will now auto climb grabbed ledges as well

A prompt will now display when the Crown is present, reminding you to grab it

Fixes and Improvements (Not Exhaustive)