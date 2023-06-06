Fall Guys June Update Patch Notes Released

The official Fall Guys June update has been released by developer Mediatonic and publisher Epic Games alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. Most notably, the timer has been extended in Fall Guys Creative, which in turn will allow players to set their Rounds to a maximum timer of 20 minutes. According to Mediatonic, this will allow players to escape the limitations of the usual timer in the game.

In addition to this, the patch notes -- which can be see below -- reveal a metric ton of bug fixes and not much else. Unfortunately, while the patch notes reveal the details of the update, they do not reveal the varoius file sizes for the update.

Fixed a bug where some Creative rounds did not load in Private and Matchmaking lobbies

Fixed an issue with PS4 and PS5 users being stuck on the Fall Guys loading screen when launching without Network Connection

Fixed a bug where some users were unable to save and re-publish Rounds that had already been published

Fixed an issue where entering the settings menu of a selected object in the Creative would break the editing function

Fixed an issue where some users were blocked from editing their Round after changing Obstacle settings in Creative

Fixed an issue where the Spinning Plates "Large" size parameter breaks the level editor

Fixed a bug where only one respawn point is available on Creator Rounds

Fixed an issue where Korean text was appearing incorrectly

Fixed Audio settings so they now affect SFX in Creative

Fixed an invalid error appearing after changing the Show in a Lobby when the Player count exceeds the Show's capacity

Fixed a bug where attempting to access the Creative Editor and Round Browser results in infinite loading

Fixed an issue which caused the loading screen to load infinitely after the user had deleted a Round

Fixed an issue with entering a new share code in a private lobby not automatically switching to the new share code Round

Fixed a bug Save/Load – "Round name is already in use" prompt appears despite not having a round with the same name in Load Menu

Fixed a connectivity issue causing game loading times to be prolonged significantly for remaining lobby members if a user quits the game during a map loading screen

Fixed a bug where the Fall Feed displays only the winner of a Race Creator Round instead of showing all qualified players

Fixed an issue with the Report Player button in Party Menu being unresponsive

Fixed a visual issue with Rounds that pass Moderation not displaying that they are Published

Rounds that aren't in the current Roundpool will no longer show in the Show Loading carousel

Fixed an issue with users on PlayStation being unable to invite using the Online Friend Notification

Fixed an issue causing the inability to rotate the camera on the starting Countdown on Creative Rounds

Fixed a bug causing users to get disconnected on certain Creative Rounds and then being unable to connect to other Rounds after

Fixed Costume and Obstacle clipping on numerous affected cosmetics

Fall Guys is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on it, click here.