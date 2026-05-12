Nintendo Reveals New Switch 2 Console Bundle at the Perfect Time

Nintendo has revealed that a new Switch 2 console bundle is set to release soon, and it’s coming at the perfect time. This past week, Nintendo announced that it would be increasing the price of the Switch 2 in September from $450 to $500. While this price jump was somewhat expected, Nintendo tried to soften the blow by giving prospective buyers a multiple-month warning before the change in cost would go into effect. Now, Nintendo has tried to make the Switch 2 even more enticing to purchase sooner rather than later by way of a new bundle that’s launching shortly.

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Set to release in early June, Nintendo is releasing a new Switch 2 package that comes with three optional games for the console. This bundle, which will retail for $500, will include a download code that will allow users to obtain either Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokemon Pokopia. Only one of these three games can be redeemed, but given that all Switch 2 bundles up until this point have only come with a specific game that Nintendo has decided upon in advance, this is, without question, the best bundle that has been released so far.

What makes this new release that much better is that all of the games included in this pack-in would retail for more if they were purchased on their own alongside the Switch 2. Mario Kart World is the most expensive game of the bunch at a price of $80, while Donkey Kong Bananza and Pokemon Pokopia retail for $70. As such, Nintendo is providing savings of either $20 or $30 depending on the game that you ultimately end up selecting for yourself.

As a reminder, the Switch 2 price increase is set to begin later this year on September 1st. At that time, this new console bundle will undoubtedly see its price shoot up by $50 and will likely retail for $550. If you’d like to get the Nintendo Switch 2 for as cheap as possible before then, this is going to be your best option in the months ahead.

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