Fall Guys July 14 Update Live With Patch Notes

A new Fall Guys update has been released alongside patch notes. With the July 14 update, developer Mediatonic and publisher Epic Games have largely just fixed various issues with the game, including bugs and exploits. What the new update, unfortunately, does not have is any new content, and there's no word when the next proper update with new content will arrive.

While we know what the update does via the patch notes, we don't know if there's a download required from the user. As you would expect, because we don't know this, we also don't know what any potential file sizes are, aka we can't offer any insight into how long the patch may take to download.

Below, you can check out the full and official patch notes for today's update:

Improvements to an exploit on Volleyfall where players could bounce the ball on their own side of the court indefinitely

Players can no longer get on another team's track in Rock and Roll

Fixed an issue where players are shown messaging that their "rewards will be forfeitted" on Squads when trying to exit the game after elimination

Swirly Sleeves pattern is back in inventories

Players will no longer clip through the floor by the Jump Ropes in The Swiveller

Improvements to camera controls on Volleyfall



NOTE: Hex-a-ring is currently experiencing issues. It may look like players are not erasing tiles, or some may be invisible. We are working on a solution now to make Idol Games fairer and fix this!!!!

Fall Guys is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The former PS Plus game recently went free-to-play.

"You're invited to dive and dodge your way to victory in the pantheon of clumsy," reads an official blurb about the game. "Rookie or pro? Solo or partied up? Fall Guys delivers ever-evolving, high-concentrated hilarity and fun. The only thing more important than winning is looking as ridiculous as possible while doing it. Grab the silliest costume you can and fall in line-the show's about to start!"