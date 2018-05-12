This Fallout 3 Mod Completely Overhauls the Entire Game, Plus New Content

Fallout 3 is arguably the most popular of the entire franchise, though my personal favourite continues to be Fallout: New Vegas to this day. When Switch ports started popping up for Bethesda, many with right by Fallout 4 and asked for the third installment instead. As primarily a PC gamer, I love finding new ways to play older favourites and mods are perfect for just that! That’s why when I found the Wanderer Mod, it was just too good not to share.

According to the Fallout 3 Wanderers Edition mod creator, “Fallout 3 Wanderers Edition (FWE) is a major gameplay overhaul that improves the challenge, immersion, depth of gameplay while emphasizing balance, choices, role-playing and fun. FWE integrates over 50 individual mods together with new content, resulting in a seamless package!”

Since it’s such a huge undertaking, they split down the mod’s goal into two clear objectives. “The first is to enhance the First-Person-Shooter (FPS) elements of the game (while still preserving non-FPS options). This includes making combat faster paced, exciting, and more player-skill based. The second objective is to enhance the role-playing elements of the game by emphasizing choices and consequences, balance, character development, immersion, and the range of viable options. Both these objectives aim to increase the replay value of Fallout 3.”

From a Survival Mode, to incredible changes to the equipment system, even entirely new characters with voice actors to go along with them. It’s pretty incredible the variety that this mod adds from everything concerning combat, to NPC interaction, even crafting – this is one mod that truly embodies total immersion.

To start the mod, you first need to go here for the download. There are full instructions on how to make sure the mod runs properly, as well as any other mods that may conflict with its functionality. Once in-game, however:

“When you start a new game, after the opening video, the “birth scene” will begin playing normally. Towards the end of the birth scene you will be prompted to “continue dreaming” (which will allow you to play through the remainder of the Vault 101 starting sequence) or “Wake Up!” If you choose to wake up, you will find yourself in an empty shack (not in Vault 101). This is the begenning of the integrated “Alternative Start” mod.

There is a computer you need to activate that will let you choose your initial name, SPECIAL, skills, starting karma, race, and your “history.” The different histories determine where you start the game and what equipment you have. While setting up your character, a number of scripts will be initializing in the background. The primary needs scripts in particular will eventually prompt you to define the configuration settings. See the “RI – Primary Needs readme.html” readme in the mod-readme folder for more information.”

This is truly one of the most rewarding mods I’ve seen for Fallout 3. If you’re looking to spice-up that playthrough, I highly recommend it!