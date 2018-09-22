This ‘Fallout 3’ Mod Completely Overhauls the Popular RPG

Fallout 3 continues to be one of the most beloved entries in the Fallout franchise to date, usually going neck and neck with Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas. For those looking to dive back into the Wasteland for a fresh experience, this Wanderer’s Edition mod is just the thing to living the story up!

According to this mod’s creator, “Fallout 3 Wanderers Edition (FWE) is a major overhaul mod for Fallout 3 that changes underlying game mechanics and adds new features to the game. The aim of the mod is to improving the challenge, sense of immersion, depth of gameplay, and range of options compared the vanilla game. Generally, you’ll find the wasteland to be a more dynamic but far less forgiving place.”

There is so much to enjoy with this project, and it’s totally free! The creator added, “FWE’s development is guided by two objectives. The first is to enhance the First-Person-Shooter (FPS) elements of the game (while still preserving non-FPS options). This includes making combat faster paced, exciting, and more player-skill based. The second objective is to enhance the role-playing elements of the game by emphasizing choices and consequences, balance, character development, immersion, and the range of viable options. Both these objectives aim to increase the replay value of Fallout 3.“

Characters, the environment, the combat – everything has been totally overhauled in the name of immersion! Though there is a lot to unpack with this mod concerning all of the different ways it makes Fallout 3 even better, the creator did provide a compact overview for this project’s main goal. What makes it even better is that it is available now, though still undergoing upgrades:

Richer character development + RPG experience where SPECIAL, skill, and Perk choices matter more

Faster paced and more unforgiving combat for an enhanced FPS experience

Greatly improved the “survival” aspect of the game, including injuries, loot rarity, and daily needs

New equipment and a complete rebalance of all weapons, armor, and other gear

Improvements to the diversity, character, and behavior of many actors, factions, and creatures

Overall a more immersive game experience

In-game “Control Panel” and optional modules allow you to configure FWE to your preferred playstyle

Compatiblity support for other popular mods including MMM, WMK, EVE and Project Beauty

Interested in diving back into the Wasteland? You can check out this mod for yourself and how to install over on its official Nexus Mods listing page!