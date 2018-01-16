This Fallout 3 Remake Looks Incredible, New Trailer Released Today

If there’s anything the team here at WWG loves, it’s a good re-mastering of our favorite games. While this particular remake of Fallout 3 may not be studio-approved, but thanks to an all-new trailer, we can definitely say that it’s gorgeous. Titled “Capital Wasteland,” the project is being developed by the Road to Liberty mod team, and it looks fantastic. Check out the trailer below:

The mod’s mission statement pays homage the the source of the Fallout franchise, the role-playing game that started it all. Here’s what the mods have to say about their project:

“Long ago in an ancient and chaotic time known as the 00’s, Bethesda and Zenimax attained the rights to a game called Fallout: A Post-Apocalyptic Role-Playing Game from Internplay and Black Isle Studios. In 2008, they released their first installation into the franchise: Fallout 3.

“Now, nearly 1 years later, we want to keep the first 3D entry alive and kicking by updating and bringing it into the current generation of gaming and graphics by rebuilding the entire Capital Wasteland- complete with quests, dialogue, and all locations- into Fallout 4‘s Creation Engine.”

While the Creation Engine has already inspired plenty of mods, this one stands out for its detail-oriented approach to re-creating the entire world of Fallout 3, right down to its incredible storyline. While fans can expect a more updated version of the game, there’s also plenty of new content planned, as stated above, and the project looks like it won’t be slowing down any time soon.

The team at Road to Liberty have two other Fallout projects in progress right now, called Fallout : Cascadia and Fallout Junk Master. This passionate group of fans recently opened an official website for the Fallout 3 re-creation project, which you can follow for updates on the project leading up to release.