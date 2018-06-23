This Fallout 3 Mod Isn’t A Remaster, But It’s Close

If you’re like us, you’re a little dead inside over the non-reveal of the highly speculated Fallout 3 remaster from Bethesda. With dozens of different sources seemingly confirming the remaster, its glaring absence from the publisher’s E3 showcase was slightly heartbreaking. Still, the Wasteland must go on. Luckily, the wonderful world of modding helps and those this mod isn’t a full fledged remaster, it’s beautiful enough to be pretty damn close.

Never underestimate the power of a solid retexturing project. This is a simple mod from user Yeti over on Nexus and it’s pretty straight forward: Make Fallout 3 pretty again. It’s pretty easy to use too, the creator provided detailed instructions right here to make this overhaul work one hundred percent for you.

A few other essential modding tips too for those diving back into the world of Fallout 3 (Thanks for this one, Reddit):

Nexus Mod Manager – Tutorial – The base program which assists in the complete install/uninstall process for mods on the nexus. Although most texture mods aren’t greatly influenced by the manager, some still use its features so it has to be included. (Note: I selected this over the selection of external Fallout Mod Managers simple due to the “Download With Manager” option while downloading mods, as large files can break if the Nexus servers cut out while preforming a manual download.

Fallout 3 Script Extender – Tutorial – Expands a modder’s scripting capability. Once again not too important for texture mods, but a selection of performance enhancing mods utilize its resources so I thought I’d include it anyways.

Another “realistic” retexure mod I’d recommend are actually two different projects. The ProjectRealityMKI mod, that provides realistic … well, everything, found here and the Megaton Lighting mod that pretty much overhauls all of the lighting in Megaton. Fallout 3 is also stupidly cheap right now on Steam during the Steam Summer Sale, so it’s the prefect time to add this to your library, if you haven’t already!

For more about Fallout 3 and why it’s pretty much the best ever (via Steam):

“Vault-Tec engineers have worked around the clock on an interactive reproduction of Wasteland life for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own vault. Included is an expansive world, unique combat, shockingly realistic visuals, tons of player choice, and an incredible cast of dynamic characters. Every minute is a fight for survival against the terrors of the outside world — radiation, Super Mutants, and hostile mutated creatures. From Vault-Tec, America’s First Choice in Post Nuclear Simulation. “