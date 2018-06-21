Fallout and ‘The Elder Scrolls’ Savings Galore With Steam Summer Sale

The Steam Summer Sale is in full force from now until July 5th! This gives PC players the perfect opportunity to dive right in wallet first and make that bank account cry! It’s also where titles go to die in an overpacked backlog cemetery of unexplored adventures – or maybe that’s just me. I get a little carried away sometimes with these sales …

With Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls Blades, and The Elder Scrolls VI officially teased during E3 this year, it’s understandable that the Bethesda powerhouse franchises would be on everyone’s minds. Luckily for those looking to scoop up some sweet loot during the summer sale, both series have some pretty epic deals going on right now. To get you started, let’s highlight a few of our favourites!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fallout: New Vegas- $3.29

“It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead…and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.

As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 videogame of the year, Fallout 3.

Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition – $9.99

Limitless Freedom – Take in the sights and sounds of the vast Capital Wasteland! See the great monuments of the United States lying in post-apocalyptic ruin! You make the choices that define you and change the world. Just keep an eye on your Rad Meter!

– Take in the sights and sounds of the vast Capital Wasteland! See the great monuments of the United States lying in post-apocalyptic ruin! You make the choices that define you and change the world. Just keep an eye on your Rad Meter! Experience S.P.E.C.I.A.L. – Vault-Tec engineers bring you the latest in human ability simulation — the SPECIAL Character System! Utilizing new breakthroughs in points-based ability representation, SPECIAL affords unlimited customization of your character. Also included are dozens of unique skills and perks to choose from, each with a dazzling variety of effects!

– Vault-Tec engineers bring you the latest in human ability simulation — the SPECIAL Character System! Utilizing new breakthroughs in points-based ability representation, SPECIAL affords unlimited customization of your character. Also included are dozens of unique skills and perks to choose from, each with a dazzling variety of effects! Fantastic New Views – The wizards at Vault-Tec have done it again! No longer constrained to just one view, experience the world from 1st or 3rd person perspective. Customize your view with the touch of a button!

– The wizards at Vault-Tec have done it again! No longer constrained to just one view, experience the world from 1st or 3rd person perspective. Customize your view with the touch of a button! The Power of Choice – Feeling like a dastardly villain today, or a Good Samaritan? Pick a side or walk the line, as every situation can be dealt with in many different ways. Talk out your problems in a civilized fashion, or just flash your Plasma Rifle.

– Feeling like a dastardly villain today, or a Good Samaritan? Pick a side or walk the line, as every situation can be dealt with in many different ways. Talk out your problems in a civilized fashion, or just flash your Plasma Rifle. Blast ‘Em Away With V.A.T.S. – Even the odds in combat with the Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System for your Pip-Boy Model 3000! V.A.T.S. allows you to pause time in combat, target specific body parts on your target, queue up attacks, and let Vault-Tec take out your aggression for you. Rain death and destruction in an all-new cinematic presentation.

– Even the odds in combat with the Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System for your Pip-Boy Model 3000! V.A.T.S. allows you to pause time in combat, target specific body parts on your target, queue up attacks, and let Vault-Tec take out your aggression for you. Rain death and destruction in an all-new cinematic presentation. Mind-Blowing Artificial Intelligence – At Vault-Tec, we realize that the key to reviving civilization after a global nuclear war is people. Our best minds pooled their efforts to produce an advanced version of Radiant AI, America’s First Choice in Human Interaction Simulation. Facial expressions, gestures, unique dialog, and lifelike behavior are brought together with stunning results by the latest in Vault-Tec technology.

– At Vault-Tec, we realize that the key to reviving civilization after a global nuclear war is people. Our best minds pooled their efforts to produce an advanced version of Radiant AI, America’s First Choice in Human Interaction Simulation. Facial expressions, gestures, unique dialog, and lifelike behavior are brought together with stunning results by the latest in Vault-Tec technology. Eye-Popping Prettiness* – Witness the harsh realities of nuclear fallout rendered like never before in modern super-deluxe HD graphics. From the barren Wasteland, to the danger-filled offices and metro tunnels of DC, to the hideous rotten flesh of a mutant’s face.

DLC Included:

Operation: Anchorage – Enter a military simulation and fight in the liberation of Anchorage, Alaska from its Chinese Communist invaders.

– Enter a military simulation and fight in the liberation of Anchorage, Alaska from its Chinese Communist invaders. The Pitt – Travel to the post-apocalyptic remains of Pittsburgh and become embroiled in a conflict between slaves and their Raider masters.

– Travel to the post-apocalyptic remains of Pittsburgh and become embroiled in a conflict between slaves and their Raider masters. Broken Steel – Increase your level cap to 30, and finish the fight against the Enclave remnants alongside Liberty Prime.

– Increase your level cap to 30, and finish the fight against the Enclave remnants alongside Liberty Prime. Point Lookout – Embark on a mysterious and open-ended adventure in a huge, murky swampland along the coast of Maryland.

– Embark on a mysterious and open-ended adventure in a huge, murky swampland along the coast of Maryland. Mothership Zeta – Defy hostile alien abductors and fight your way off of the alien mothership, orbiting miles above the Capital Wasteland.

Other Fallout titles on sale:

Those are just our favourites, but there are other Fallout titles available as well including:

Fallout Shelter

Fallout Classic Edition

Fallout 4 Fallout GOTY

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel

Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game

Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game

And addition DLC packs, all on sale

Seriously, if you haven’t gotten into the series yet, now is the perfect time to jump right in. After all, there is a reason why Bethesda has such a beloved place in the RPG community and why their Fallout franchise will always be one that incites hype and excitement!

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $19.99

“Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, Skyrim Special Edition brings the epic fantasy to life in stunning detail. The Special Edition includes the critically acclaimed game and add-ons with all-new features like remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, screen-space reflections, and more. Skyrim Special Edition also brings the full power of mods to the PC and consoles. New quests, environments, characters, dialogue, armor, weapons and more – with Mods, there are no limits to what you can experience.”

Like many other Bethesda titles, it also includes full mod support and completely overhauled graphics!

More from The Elder Scrolls:

There are five titles in total in the Elder Scrolls franchise, including my personal favourite The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. In case you’ve missed out on any of the fantasy-driven RPG experiences in the past for some reason, they are all available now for incredible prices including The Elder Scrolls Legends, The Elder Scrolls Online, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Any immediate titles coming to mind that you absolutely have to grab? Sound off with your Summer Sale dreams in the comment section below! You can also follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy to compare the sounds of wallets screaming.

(All game descriptions via Steam)